This Popular Dessert Often Isn't Worth It At Upscale Restaurants

Our best tips for dining at a fancy restaurant often deal with unspoken etiquette rules. But, to get the most out of an elevated sit-down dinner, a crucial element of the experience is knowing what to order — and what to not. When sweet-toothed foodies lay their eyes on the dessert cart, it can be all too easy to let your heart (or your stomach) order for you. However, a word to the wise: Avoid ordering ice cream at an upscale restaurant.

A fine dining establishment may be known for its out-of-this-world prime rib or its seafood tower, but when it comes to the dessert course, the ice cream offering is often simply a commercially-available product sold at a significant markup. Not unlike how the same bottle of wine that costs, say, $10 at Target will run about 300% higher when ordered tableside, paying a steep markup for the same ice cream you can get at the supermarket really isn't worth it.

Still, it's worth noting that some fine dining establishments do make their own ice cream in-house, or source it from a specialty local confectioner – in which case it can be okay to order for dessert. Some Italian restaurants might also offer traditional or imported gelato. Don't be shy about asking your server to find out for sure. If not, however, order a dessert that you can't get from the store or easily make at home.