Avoid This Aldi Fruit With A Red Flag You Can't Ignore
There's a persistent belief among some shoppers that the fruits and vegetables at Aldi are of poor quality, but this common Aldi produce rumor really shouldn't be believed. The retailer has many great picks in its produce section, but indeed it also has some duds. To help you navigate this tricky aisle, one of Tasting Table's writers put together a detailed list of which items to buy from Aldi's produce section and which to skip, based on continuous personal experience. Unfortunately, Aldi's fresh pineapple found itself on the skip side of things.
Per our writer, the biggest issue with Aldi's pineapple selection is inconsistency. You never really know what you're getting until the fruit is cut open and then, there's no way back. The pineapples sold at Aldi are rarely at peak ripeness, with most presenting as underripe and lacking that strong sweetness you'd expect from the fruit. Even if you buy one in the hope that it will slowly mature in your kitchen over time, you might be sorely disappointed when you wake up one morning and find that it spoiled, when it was still green just the day before. Conversely, some shoppers on Reddit complain of finding overly ripe fruit that's "very brown" and "soft just given a gentle squeeze." According to another Redditor, "You have to be very discerning ... [Aldi's] pineapples can be amazing but also just ok." All this to say, the pineapples available at Aldi are quite the lottery — and you're usually not buying the winning ticket.
Despite the inconsistent ripeness, Aldi's pineapples have some redeeming qualities
It's fair to point out that not everybody finds Aldi's pineapples to be a disappointment, as many customers have shared online that they were very happy with their purchase. According to one shopper on Facebook, one of the winning features here is definitely the fruit's "unbeatable" price, which is usually set around $2 for a whole pineapple. From this perspective, even if you get one that isn't completely perfect, you didn't waste a ton of money. Plus, you can use the fresh pineapple in different recipes to mitigate some of the lackluster flavor, or just stick it in the oven to maximize the sweetness.
It's also wise to take some time and inspect the pineapple you're planning to buy. The ideal pick should feel heavy and have a sweet smell at the base. If it doesn't have that recognizable scent, the pineapple is not ripe yet. You also want to make sure the fruit has a reasonably firm skin by pressing on it gently — if it's too soft, the pineapple is likely spoiled.
Alternatively, you could opt for Aldi's other pineapple products that are known to be more consistent. For example, Sweet Harvest Pineapple Spears in Coconut Water are very popular, though at around $5 per jar they are significantly pricier than the fresh fruit. For a more budget-friendly option, opt for the regular canned pineapple that comes stored in pineapple juice and costs less than $2. You can choose between chunks, round slices, or crushed pieces, all of which can be incorporated into your meals in clever ways.