Avoid This Aldi Fruit With A Red Flag You Can't Ignore

There's a persistent belief among some shoppers that the fruits and vegetables at Aldi are of poor quality, but this common Aldi produce rumor really shouldn't be believed. The retailer has many great picks in its produce section, but indeed it also has some duds. To help you navigate this tricky aisle, one of Tasting Table's writers put together a detailed list of which items to buy from Aldi's produce section and which to skip, based on continuous personal experience. Unfortunately, Aldi's fresh pineapple found itself on the skip side of things.

Per our writer, the biggest issue with Aldi's pineapple selection is inconsistency. You never really know what you're getting until the fruit is cut open and then, there's no way back. The pineapples sold at Aldi are rarely at peak ripeness, with most presenting as underripe and lacking that strong sweetness you'd expect from the fruit. Even if you buy one in the hope that it will slowly mature in your kitchen over time, you might be sorely disappointed when you wake up one morning and find that it spoiled, when it was still green just the day before. Conversely, some shoppers on Reddit complain of finding overly ripe fruit that's "very brown" and "soft just given a gentle squeeze." According to another Redditor, "You have to be very discerning ... [Aldi's] pineapples can be amazing but also just ok." All this to say, the pineapples available at Aldi are quite the lottery — and you're usually not buying the winning ticket.