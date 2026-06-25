How Much Publix Groceries Cost In 2003 (And One Of The Only Items That's Stayed The Same Price)

A trip to the thrift shop ended up triggering a journey down memory lane for a Reddit user who found a grocery store receipt from 2003 in a vintage Coach bag they purchased. The receipt is dated February 1, 2003, when the original shopper bought $69 worth of medicines, food, drink, and other assorted items at a Publix in Roswell, Georgia. The Redditor posted an image of the receipt on the Publix subreddit, sparking a flood of comments about rising grocery costs — and the surprisingly stable price of bananas.

Unsurprisingly, shopping was considerably cheaper a quarter of a century ago. The shopper purchased Publix half-and-half for $1.89, milk for $2.99, butter for $1.99, grapefruit for $2, and chicken thighs for $3.29. Comparable items at Publix today generally cost significantly more, often close to double those prices. One user in the thread ran a rough calculation on the entire bill and estimated that a similar shopping trip today would cost somewhere between $193 and $206. Another poster estimated the total would be closer to $122. If you want to feel a little better, it might be worth considering that $100 worth of groceries in 1960 would cost four figures in 2026.

In this particular Publix receipt, the comparisons and estimates are rough for a reason: Several items don't list exact quantities, while others are no longer sold. In a few cases, however, it was possible to do an exact like-for-like comparison.