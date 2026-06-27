DIY Mini Garden Signs Are Easy To Make — Just Grab Popsicle Sticks And Paint
Gardening is the essence of summer, and one of the absolute best gardening tips for beginners is to remember to mark what you planted and where. Nothing's worse than forgetting where you planted something and having to wait for it to pop up. You can label them with ceramic tiles, wooden stakes, and even plastic silverware. Or, you can make your own DIY mini garden sign with popsicle sticks and paint.
This summer season, a crop of these charming signs is making the rounds on Pinterest and other social platforms. Meant to look like tiny fences, a couple of popsicle sticks are fastened horizontally to a vertical stick on each end to prop them up. The little signs are then painted, labeled with the name of the vegetable being grown and a little drawing of it, and sealed to prevent weathering.
Not only are these signs adorable and functional, but they make a great craft for adults and kids alike, using just a few popsicle sticks. It's a win-win: Making them is fun, and you get a sweet way to label what your garden grows.
What you need and how to make these DIY garden signs
Anyone who's ever tried to grow a vegetable garden on a budget knows it's easy to sink money into it. Luckily, these DIY garden labels only require time and a few materials: popsicle sticks or tongue depressors for a thicker 'slat,' markers, food-safe paint and sealer, and a glue gun or outdoor craft glue.
Since the signs will be in contact with soil and plants, use paint and sealer that's garden-safe. Oil-based markers are preferred over water-based markers for durability. Sharpie makes a line of oil-based paint markers in several colors that are non-toxic and safe to use on garden markers. If you're painting the sticks first, use a non-toxic acrylic or patio paint. Using this combination of durable materials will make your labels safe and long-lasting.
Assembly of the labels is easy. You simply need six clean popsicle sticks or tongue depressors and a glue gun or outdoor craft glue. Line up four of the popsicle sticks horizontally and then affix one popsicle stick vertically on either end of the horizontal sticks. Next, label each garden marker with the name of the plant you're growing and, if desired, include a doodle of the plant. For added durability, seal the garden labels with a garden-safe sealant — there are many available. Let dry and then stick them in the garden. Voila! You've just made the summer's cutest garden accessory.