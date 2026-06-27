DIY Mini Garden Signs Are Easy To Make — Just Grab Popsicle Sticks And Paint

Gardening is the essence of summer, and one of the absolute best gardening tips for beginners is to remember to mark what you planted and where. Nothing's worse than forgetting where you planted something and having to wait for it to pop up. You can label them with ceramic tiles, wooden stakes, and even plastic silverware. Or, you can make your own DIY mini garden sign with popsicle sticks and paint.

This summer season, a crop of these charming signs is making the rounds on Pinterest and other social platforms. Meant to look like tiny fences, a couple of popsicle sticks are fastened horizontally to a vertical stick on each end to prop them up. The little signs are then painted, labeled with the name of the vegetable being grown and a little drawing of it, and sealed to prevent weathering.

Not only are these signs adorable and functional, but they make a great craft for adults and kids alike, using just a few popsicle sticks. It's a win-win: Making them is fun, and you get a sweet way to label what your garden grows.