10 Discontinued Dunkin' Drinks We May Never Enjoy Again
It seems like Dunkin' is always launching some new drink on its menu. With beverages made with protein milk so you can more easily reach your protein goals and drinks rolled out to celebrate beloved characters like Barbie, you have to admit that this coffee brand leans into innovation ... even if it sometimes misses the mark. But since Dunkin' regularly adds drinks to the menu, it has to discontinue others to make room.
This is exactly why we're digging into some of Dunkin's most memorable discontinued drinks. There are some fan favorites here, as well as a variety of drinks that you may actually be happy are gone. Could they eventually come back and take their place on the menu once again? Sure, it's possible — but it's not likely that every beverage here will make a comeback. For now, you'll just have to live with the nostalgia that these were once orderable choices at Dunkin', and now they're not. So, Dunkin' fans, let's take a walk down memory lane and remember some of the most interesting and iconic sips that the coffee joint has graced us with and, in many cases, has left us missing.
Peach Passion Fruit Refresher
It's a hot day out, and you're thirsty, but you're craving something fruitier and more flavorful than a cold bottle of water. You wander into your local Dunkin', and you see the Peach Passion Fruit Refresher displayed on the menu board. The base of the beverage is made with green tea, and it's flavored with a delicious combo of both peach and passionfruit for an undeniably summery sip. You order it, and you're immediately transported poolside (in your mind, at least). Summer is here, and you have one of the best Dunkin' Refresher flavors in your cup.
But those days are over now, because the Peach Passionfruit Refresher has been discontinued. Customers were heartbroken over the decision, with one Redditor saying that they were so upset, they wanted to contact corporate to try to get them to change their minds. Commenters were equally disappointed. Someone even went so far as to start a petition to bring the drink back, which at the time of writing has over 4,000 signatures.
Still, though, the Peach Passion Fruit Refresher is absent from the menu and is sadly no longer an option. That doesn't mean you can't get a cold, flavored green tea beverage — other flavors are still available.
Pink Velvet Macchiato
You've heard of red velvet, but what about pink velvet? It's not exactly a common flavor, but at a glorious point in time, Dunkin' served up a Pink Velvet Macchiato. It was originally rolled out as part of a Valentine's Day promo and was essentially a red velvet-flavored drink; it included cream cheese icing for a decadent touch and espresso to balance things out and provide that boost of caffeine coffee lovers are looking for. But instead of having a red hue, this drink was known for its pink tint, ultimately making it a photo-worthy limited-time option. It first appeared in 2020 and was discontinued shortly afterward.
However, it was a beloved option, and fans were reportedly sad when it left the menu. So, when it made a reappearance at the end of 2023, Pink Velvet Macchiato lovers everywhere celebrated. But this, too, was a limited-time run, leaving customers upset again. One Redditor commented that it was already gone from the menu by Valentine's Day, which is strange considering it was originally a Valentine's Day-themed drink. A Facebook commenter said it was their favorite drink from Dunkin' and they've missed it since it's been gone. Since this menu item has a habit of coming and going, though, there's always a chance it will be revived in the future. We're keeping our fingers crossed.
Apple Cranberry Refresher
A lot of Dunkin's Refresher flavors seem more aligned with hot, summer weather. Mango Pineapple and Strawberry Dragonfruit, for example, are totally hot weather-coded. But that doesn't mean that they're only a summer offering. In the past, the brand has released Refreshers that better reflect different times of year. The Apple Cranberry Refresher is an excellent example. It was first released in the fall of 2021 as a seasonal item and became a fan favorite. This drink seemed perfect for those early fall days that are still hot, but have that slight crisp in the air. But eventually, it left the menu, and fans are still lamenting the loss.
A Facebook user posted about wanting Dunkin' to bring back some of its seasonal fall drinks, including the Apple Cranberry Refresher, while a Redditor complained about the decision, claiming that this was the best of Dunkin's Refreshers. Others agreed with them, with one even saying that they were going to look for copycat recipes so they could make it at home. Even if you can't get your hands on an Apple Cranberry Refresher, there are still plenty of Dunkin' secret menu drinks that are perfect for fall.
Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato
You can find a plain old black coffee at just about any coffee shop, and it'll do the trick. But when you're looking for a coffee beverage that feels more like a treat, Dunkin' has you covered. The chain regularly comes out with sweet, unique flavor combos that you'd probably never dream up at home, like the chain's once-beloved Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato. It featured espresso, chocolate, and peanut butter flavors, served over ice. The drink was part of a Halloween-themed menu release in 2021, leaning into the whole candy-centric part of the holiday. It came back again in 2022 and was shortly thereafter discontinued in 2023, much to the chagrin of its fans across the country — and it has yet to reappear.
A poster took to Reddit in late 2023 to ask whether the beverage was coming back for that Halloween season, saying that they'd be destroyed if it didn't. And still, a few years later, Facebook users are still dreaming of the drink's return. We'll keep our fingers crossed that the Peanut Butter Cup Macchiato will come around again during future fall seasons, but we're not holding our breath.
Coffee Coolatta
Dunkin' knows how to do refreshing summer drinks, and its line of Coolattas is proof. This drink is sort of like a fast food slushie and comes in flavors like blue raspberry and vanilla bean to appeal to a wide range of drinkers. But once upon a time, Dunkin' offered what is arguably the most delicious Coolatta of them all: the Coffee Coolatta. This drink was introduced in 1994 and was a favorite among anyone who loved a sweet, icy, caffeinated beverage. Unfortunately, it was nixed from the menu in 2017 and was replaced by the chain's Frozen Coffee. The idea is the same, but Dunkin' claimed that the Frozen Coffee had a stronger coffee flavor than the Coolatta.
But it seems like fans are still nostalgic about the drink. Apparently, it had a pretty strong coffee flavor, since years after it disappeared from the menu, customers still discuss the drink's bold coffee flavor. And customers don't appreciate the change — they say that the Frozen Coffee is sweeter and not as delicious as the Coffee Coolatta. Although we can hope and pray that this drink eventually finds its way back onto the menu again, we somehow doubt it, since it already has a replacement.
White Hot Chocolate
Dunkin' isn't just a fast food spot where you can snag a cup of coffee — it also offers a variety of non-coffee drinks, some of which are perfect for the cozy winter months. The White Hot Chocolate used to be one of those drinks. It was released all the way back in 2006, and at the time, the chain claimed that it tasted like white chocolate, with a buttery, vanilla-forward flavor. But the last known sighting of the drink was over a decade ago, in 2015. Of course, you can still snag yourself a hot chocolate at Dunkin', but it won't have that signature, subtle white chocolate touch to it.
Even after all this time, fans still miss this beverage. Just a few years ago, a Reddit user wanted to know when the drink would return. Unfortunately, we don't know, and since it's been off the menu for so long, it's likely to stay that way. There's since been a Toasted White Chocolate Hot Chocolate on the menu, but it appears to be a different drink entirely. It looks like the toasted drink has also been taken off the menu, so a plain old regular hot chocolate is probably your best bet if you want something similar.
Arnold Palmer Coolatta
If there's one drink we love when we want to feel refreshed with just the right amount of sweetness, it's an Arnold Palmer. The combination of iced tea and lemonade is a legendary one for a reason: Those tea's bitter notes and the lemonade's sweetness are a match made in heaven. It shouldn't be a huge surprise, then, that Dunkin' once cashed in on this popular summer favorite by coming out with an Arnold Palmer Coolatta. The icy, frozen blend was on the menu for three years, spanning from 2014 to 2017, before it was finally discontinued along with many of the chain's other Coolatta flavors.
It was a big loss for everyone who loved a refreshing, slushy beverage in the summertime. In a Facebook group for Dunkin' lovers, a poster called the Arnold Palmer Coolatta "the greatest beverage of all time," and many agreed with them, saying that they hope the chain brings the drink back for summer. One fan was even so serious about their love for this beverage that they started a petition for Dunkin' to bring it back, and at the time of writing, it has over 500 signatures. If you love a cold, slushy drink with maximum thirst-quenching abilities, you might want to sign that petition yourself.
Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher
We have yet another Dunkin' Refresher that has unfortunately fallen by the wayside. This time, it's the Blueberry Pomegranate Refresher, which made its Dunkin' debut in 2021. It was released as a seasonal item, which might lead one to assume it would return at some point. However, it reportedly hasn't been seen since 2021, so things aren't looking promising for fans of this flavor.
A Facebook user posted on the platform about the drink, asking why Dunkin' wouldn't bring it back. Another claimed that everyone loved the drink, and the poster was confused about why it was dropped from the menu in the first place. People were saddened to hear that it was leaving the menu, which prompted one customer to ask an employee if they could have the recipe so they could make it at home.
There's also a petition to bring this flavor of Refresher back to Dunkin's menu, but it hasn't been quite as successful as some of the other petitions we've seen — only 80 people had signed it at the time of writing. Somehow, we feel like that number of people isn't enough to sway Dunkin's decision to bring it back.
Dunkaccino
It's not unexpected to see limited-time or seasonal options drop off the Dunkin' menu — that's part of the fast food lifecycle. But when we lose a longstanding item that customers have enjoyed for years, it's always a bummer. The chain's Dunkaccino was on the menu for a whopping 22 years, from 2000 to 2022 (although at some locations, it stuck around until 2023), so it was especially sad to see it go. So, what exactly was a Dunkaccino, anyway? It was sort of a blend between hot chocolate and coffee, which seems simple enough to appeal to many customers but unique enough to feel novel.
When it left the menu, some took to Reddit to express their displeasure. Some even asked how to get it back. Another asked what they could order that would be similar enough to the classic. A poster on a different thread claimed that you could just order half coffee, half hot chocolate, but it's unclear how close this would come to the real thing. Yet another Reddit commenter said that no matter how they had tried to recreate the beverage, they hadn't been able to come close enough to the real thing.
Vanilla Chai Latte
Craving tea instead of coffee, but still want your drink to be creamy and rich? If so, then you probably would've liked (or maybe did like) the Vanilla Chai Latte, also known as Vanilla Spice. It first came out around two decades ago, and it's been missing from the menu for several years. Customers were deeply saddened when it was finally nixed. People were gutted to see it go, and we found a slew of comments from Dunkin' customers sharing similar sentiments, complaining that it was no longer a viable option at the coffee chain.
Like several of the other drinks on this list, somebody started a Change.org petition to try to get the company to bring it back, and it had 83 supporters while it was still active. However, it doesn't appear to have worked, since the petition is now closed and the Vanilla Chai Latte is still nowhere to be seen on Dunkin's menu.