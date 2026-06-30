10 Discontinued Dunkin' Drinks We May Never Enjoy Again

It seems like Dunkin' is always launching some new drink on its menu. With beverages made with protein milk so you can more easily reach your protein goals and drinks rolled out to celebrate beloved characters like Barbie, you have to admit that this coffee brand leans into innovation ... even if it sometimes misses the mark. But since Dunkin' regularly adds drinks to the menu, it has to discontinue others to make room.

This is exactly why we're digging into some of Dunkin's most memorable discontinued drinks. There are some fan favorites here, as well as a variety of drinks that you may actually be happy are gone. Could they eventually come back and take their place on the menu once again? Sure, it's possible — but it's not likely that every beverage here will make a comeback. For now, you'll just have to live with the nostalgia that these were once orderable choices at Dunkin', and now they're not. So, Dunkin' fans, let's take a walk down memory lane and remember some of the most interesting and iconic sips that the coffee joint has graced us with and, in many cases, has left us missing.