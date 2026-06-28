Not Tomato Sauce: Walmart's Best Bettergoods Frozen Pizza Uses This Instead

Our taster wasn't the only one who appreciated this pie and its tasty sauce. One Walmart reviewer called it "a [top shelf] frozen pizza," and praised the sauce specifically. "The crust is crunchy and the pizza is sooo tasty. I like that it's not covered in tomato sauce it has a garlic based sauce which is very good," they said. Whereas a tomato sauce would be too acidic and would throw this pie off balance, the creamy garlic sauce adds decadence and complementary flavors to every bite. "The garlic sauce is light and the balsamic help cuts the greasy and saltiness of the prosciutto," another Walmart shopper agreed, saying that this was one of the best grocery store pies that they'd ever had — which is high praise for a Walmart pie.

Of course, you can always add your own creative upgrades to this pie. We'd recommend honey, as the sweetness would juxtapose the flavor of the balsamic and the saltiness of the meat.