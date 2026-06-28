Not Tomato Sauce: Walmart's Best Bettergoods Frozen Pizza Uses This Instead
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Walmart is a great place to find frozen pizza. It carries an array of popular frozen pizza brands, including DiGiorno, which one of our writers ranked by crust, Red Baron pies, and up-and-coming brands like Screamin' Sicilian and Motor City Pizza Co. However, its in-house-branded Bettergoods frozen pizza is also not to be missed. One of our writers headed to Walmart to sample an array of Bettergoods-branded frozen pies and found a clear winner out of the bunch: the Italian Wood-Fired Prosciutto and Arugula Pizza. Now, this obviously isn't a flavor that you're going to find at a greasy slice shop, but it is on brand for the premium Bettergoods brand.
Our taster appreciated all of its elements individually — including a pliable and perfect frozen pizza crust and a pack of balsamic that came with it for drizzling — but also together. Besides the ample mozzarella and thinly sliced prosciutto, our taster made a point of mentioning one of the most compelling and distinctive parts of this pie: the mascarpone garlic sauce. They said that this sauce was well-distributed on the pie and infused every bite with a garlicky flavor. If you are a garlic lover, you'll surely want to add this frozen pizza to your cart the next time you visit Walmart.
The best Bettergoods pie
Our taster wasn't the only one who appreciated this pie and its tasty sauce. One Walmart reviewer called it "a [top shelf] frozen pizza," and praised the sauce specifically. "The crust is crunchy and the pizza is sooo tasty. I like that it's not covered in tomato sauce it has a garlic based sauce which is very good," they said. Whereas a tomato sauce would be too acidic and would throw this pie off balance, the creamy garlic sauce adds decadence and complementary flavors to every bite. "The garlic sauce is light and the balsamic help cuts the greasy and saltiness of the prosciutto," another Walmart shopper agreed, saying that this was one of the best grocery store pies that they'd ever had — which is high praise for a Walmart pie.
Of course, you can always add your own creative upgrades to this pie. We'd recommend honey, as the sweetness would juxtapose the flavor of the balsamic and the saltiness of the meat.