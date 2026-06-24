The Best Shrimp Basket Comes From A Classic Southern-Style Restaurant Chain
When hot summer days roll around, foodies start craving the refreshing yet filling reprieve of a fried shrimp basket. To steer discerning seafood-lovers straight, Tasting Table ranked 8 chain restaurant shrimp baskets – and to our surprise, the first-place offering doesn't come from a seafood chain restaurant, but managed to outdo Long John Silver's and Red Lobster. Call it an upset, or call it an ordering hack: Whatever you call it, Cracker Barrel's country fried shrimp swept the competition.
Cracker Barrel's country fried shrimp meal comprises crispy buttermilk-breaded shrimp and hushpuppies, served over a bed of seasoned, thick-cut fries. The meal also comes with a choice of two or three sides (the chilled coleslaw would pair fabulously here), and corn muffins or Cracker Barrel's signature buttermilk biscuits. Pro tip: Slather the corn muffins in butter and honey for a sweet counterbalance to those salty, savory shrimps. The meal also comes with a side of tangy red cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge for freshly garnishing every bite.
We praised Cracker Barrel's take on fried shrimp as the most classic version of the dish. No bells and whistles, just filling, flavorful, and executed perfectly. Sometimes, you really can't beat the classics. It's cooked well and tastes just as we'd expect — accolades not shared by the worst chain restaurant shrimp basket in our taste-test, which seems like it came straight from the freezer.
Cracker Barrel's shrimp basket is an undersung hidden gem
We aren't alone in our shrimpy adulation, either. A Reddit thread in r/CrackerBarrel asks fellow patrons for the "best menu item," and the post's top comment suggests the grilled catfish. Other commenters note the freshness of Cracker Barrel's trout dinner and Louisiana shrimp skillet. So, what makes the chain's seafood such a sleeper hit? Some fans postulate that the quality is so good because this highly perishable ingredient must be prepared fresh every single time, or that it's a tough dish to prepare poorly. As one customer posits, "Can't go wrong with the fried shrimp. I've seen people mess up food in the craziest way, but it's nearly impossible to screw that one up." Still, by our count, something about Cracker Barrel's country fried shrimp set it apart from and above the offerings by Popeye's, Culver's, and more.
Maybe the secret lies in that golden "country fried" breading, which Cracker Barrel has perfected with its other menu offerings like the country fried steak, leaving tender meat wrapped inside a golden crisp. As we mentioned in our review, "[The shrimp] aren't butterflied, and they don't come in a jumbo size, but they stand out because of that buttermilk breading. It's just thick enough to deliver a quintessential crunch with a homestyle feel and a peppery finish. It's arguably the best breading yet, and it surrounds slightly snappy, good-quality shrimp." When most foodies think of popular Cracker Barrel menu items, stick-to-your-ribs options like the fried apples or the chicken and dumplings likely come to mind. But, when your next visit to the Barrel rolls around, the country fried shrimp belongs on your radar.