The Best Shrimp Basket Comes From A Classic Southern-Style Restaurant Chain

When hot summer days roll around, foodies start craving the refreshing yet filling reprieve of a fried shrimp basket. To steer discerning seafood-lovers straight, Tasting Table ranked 8 chain restaurant shrimp baskets – and to our surprise, the first-place offering doesn't come from a seafood chain restaurant, but managed to outdo Long John Silver's and Red Lobster. Call it an upset, or call it an ordering hack: Whatever you call it, Cracker Barrel's country fried shrimp swept the competition.

Cracker Barrel's country fried shrimp meal comprises crispy buttermilk-breaded shrimp and hushpuppies, served over a bed of seasoned, thick-cut fries. The meal also comes with a choice of two or three sides (the chilled coleslaw would pair fabulously here), and corn muffins or Cracker Barrel's signature buttermilk biscuits. Pro tip: Slather the corn muffins in butter and honey for a sweet counterbalance to those salty, savory shrimps. The meal also comes with a side of tangy red cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge for freshly garnishing every bite.

We praised Cracker Barrel's take on fried shrimp as the most classic version of the dish. No bells and whistles, just filling, flavorful, and executed perfectly. Sometimes, you really can't beat the classics. It's cooked well and tastes just as we'd expect — accolades not shared by the worst chain restaurant shrimp basket in our taste-test, which seems like it came straight from the freezer.