The Worst Chain Restaurant Shrimp Basket Tastes Like It's Straight From The Freezer

When you order fried shrimp at a restaurant, you want the quality and flavor to match the price. The dish should have a perfectly seasoned, crispy coating that reveals tender, juicy shrimp beneath. The dish should never be overly oily, tough, rubbery, or overcooked. Unfortunately, when Tasting Table ranked eight chain restaurant shrimp baskets from worst to best, we found that one from a popular chain restaurant tasted like it was straight from the freezer.

Applebee's Double Crunch Shrimp is described as fried shrimp that are crisp and golden brown. Though the chain has a fairly expansive menu, the shrimp is one of only three seafood dishes available, and the company makes no overt claims on its website as to the shrimp's quality or origin. Maybe we shouldn't have had high hopes, especially since Applebee's ribs left an unpleasant aftertaste. But somehow, we still ended up being disappointed. The presentation of the dish was lacking finesse, with the different elements tossed together in the container with little regard for appeal.

The shrimp were stuck together, which made it seem like they were frozen shrimp that were not pulled apart before being battered and fried. The batter itself was very under-seasoned to the point of being completely bland, and the shrimp inside was rubbery and overcooked. The only parts of the meal that were enjoyable were the fries and tartar sauce.