This Savory Snack From Aldi Vanishes Instantly As Soon As I Bring It Home

Aldi is a snack lover's paradise. It offers plenty of popular salty snacks worth adding to your cart — including some excellent crackers, dips, spreads, salsas, and more. In fact, as a passionate Aldi shopper, I would say I prefer the grocer's savory selections to its sweet ones (though even I can admit that some of the baked goods and cookies from Aldi are worth buying).

One snack that I have gotten particularly attached to (read: I will riot if Aldi discontinues it) is very similar in appearance and flavor to a brand-name product I grew up eating: the Savoritz Family-Size Extra Toasty Baked Cheese Crackers, which bear a striking resemblance to Cheez-Its. Although I grew up feasting on Cheez-Its, I have pledged my loyalty to Aldi's more affordable version.

A 21-ounce box of the Savoritz Family-Size Extra Toasty Baked Cheese Crackers costs $4.19. The same size box of Cheez-Its at Walmart? Almost $6. I didn't expect much of them, given that Cheez-Its are so iconic. But the toasted flavor adds dimension, and they have the same crunch. It's a good thing they come in such a large box, since everyone in my household shovels them into their mouths.