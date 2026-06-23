The Worst Store-Bought Breakfast Pizza Sadly Comes From Costco's Shelves

Anytime of day is a good time for pizza. And while a cold slice from the night before is a delicious breakfast of champions, name brands and store brands alike sell a wide variety of frozen pies, too. We tasted and ranked seven store-bought frozen breakfast pizzas based on crust consistency, ratio of crust to toppings, and the flavor of the toppings and sauce.

The worst store-bought breakfast pizza comes from a Minnesota-based brand called Heggies. While the brand is popular in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where it's primarily sold, you can now get Heggies Breakfast Pizza at Costcos in other states as well. We don't think you should, though, because we were very disappointed in the final product.

Right out of the box, the pizza appeared to be loaded with a wealth of toppings, including breakfast sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, green onions, country gravy, and cheddar and mozzarella cheese. While we were impressed with the quality of the meat, the sausage and most other toppings were all but flavorless. The only rich flavors that shone through were the eggs and cheeses, but the gravy, breakfast meats, and green onions were completely absent from the flavor profile. The biggest offender, however, was the crust. With so many toppings, we would've hoped for a fluffy breakfast-themed crust like a croissant or biscuit. But instead, all the toppings were piled on top of a cracker-thin crust that tasted like nothing, and it crumbled uncomfortably under the weight of the accoutrements.