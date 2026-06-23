The Worst Store-Bought Breakfast Pizza Sadly Comes From Costco's Shelves
Anytime of day is a good time for pizza. And while a cold slice from the night before is a delicious breakfast of champions, name brands and store brands alike sell a wide variety of frozen pies, too. We tasted and ranked seven store-bought frozen breakfast pizzas based on crust consistency, ratio of crust to toppings, and the flavor of the toppings and sauce.
The worst store-bought breakfast pizza comes from a Minnesota-based brand called Heggies. While the brand is popular in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where it's primarily sold, you can now get Heggies Breakfast Pizza at Costcos in other states as well. We don't think you should, though, because we were very disappointed in the final product.
Right out of the box, the pizza appeared to be loaded with a wealth of toppings, including breakfast sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, green onions, country gravy, and cheddar and mozzarella cheese. While we were impressed with the quality of the meat, the sausage and most other toppings were all but flavorless. The only rich flavors that shone through were the eggs and cheeses, but the gravy, breakfast meats, and green onions were completely absent from the flavor profile. The biggest offender, however, was the crust. With so many toppings, we would've hoped for a fluffy breakfast-themed crust like a croissant or biscuit. But instead, all the toppings were piled on top of a cracker-thin crust that tasted like nothing, and it crumbled uncomfortably under the weight of the accoutrements.
Heggies breakfast pizza reviews from social media
Heggies customers from Costco and the Minnesota and Wisconsin markets took to Reddit to review the breakfast pizza. While many praised it, it still received its fair share of criticism, with one of the biggest complaints being about the execution of the pizza for home cooks. "It's always a challenge cooking this," said one customer on Reddit. "The instructions want you to cook it at 450 degrees, and it always burns in that case. I moved the temp down to 425, and ... the toppings in the middle aren't as cooked." Various Reddit threads also deemed the breakfast pizza too salty. One Redditor stated, "Minnesotans rave over it, but it's more of a drunk food thing. I wasn't super impressed, myself." Another Redditor compared it to school lunch pizza, although not necessarily in a bad way.
If you're at Costco, you might want to leave Heggie's pizza on the shelf, but there are plenty of other Costco breakfast products for busy mornings from both the Kirkland brand and name brands like Eggo and Jimmy Dean. If you're on the hunt for the best breakfast pizza, DiGiornio Breakfast Croissant Crust Canadian Bacon & Egg Scramble Pizza takes the top spot. Of course, you could always try your hand at a homemade breakfast version like this Mexican breakfast pizza or this breakfast pizza with a cinnamon roll crust. You could even take a shortcut by using canned biscuit or crescent roll dough.