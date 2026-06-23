What Whole Foods Does With Unsold Food Products

Given the impact of social media, we're perhaps more aware of the world's dealings than ever before, and that includes food waste. Where once we took the word of corporations that claimed to handle food waste with grace, now the power of the internet connects us directly to whistleblowers who may or may not say otherwise. When it comes to the multi-billion-dollar Whole Foods Market chain, both the company and social media voices note that the grocer actively donates unsold food to food banks and organizations in need.

Whole Foods' efforts to reduce its food waste begin with "precise inventory control and smart ordering practices," according to the chain's website. If produce or perishables don't meet aesthetic standards, Whole Foods will skip the trash and repurpose them into prepared foods through initiatives such as Too Good To Go and Enjoy Today. The grocer is also one of 11 grocery chains that regularly donate unsold food through organizations such as Food Donation Connection and Nourishing Our Neighborhoods, as well as other programs that compost unsold food into animal feed for farmers. To keep unsold food out of landfills, Whole Foods even donates the product to anaerobic digestion facilities, which turn organic matter into "renewable energy or 'biogas,'" the website explains.