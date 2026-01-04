15 Interesting Facts You Need To Know About Whole Foods

If you like to prioritize natural and organic foods in your diet — and you don't mind spending some of your extra cash on groceries — then Whole Foods might just be your go-to grocery store. These days, it seems like there's a Whole Foods on every corner selling a variety of specialty products, such as gourmet canned bean brands, and sometimes even strange and overpriced items you may not know exactly what to do with (yes, we're talking about 2015's viral $6 asparagus water).

Even if you go to Whole Foods on a regular basis, there's a good chance there's a lot you don't know about the brand. By learning more about what Whole Foods is all about, you can optimize your shopping there and maybe even get some better deals in the process. Or, once you know more about what the company stands for, you may decide to take your business elsewhere. Regardless, here are some interesting facts you need to know about Whole Foods (check out some of the most annoying things about shopping from the store next).