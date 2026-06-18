Aldi's New Frozen Find Spares Your Wallet From An Expensive McDonald's Breakfast

If you're tired of waiting in the McDonald's drive-thru line on your way to work, or can't justify spending nearly $7 on a breakfast sandwich, Aldi has the product for you. The newest item in its Breakfast Best line was released on June 17: the Griddle Sandwich. This hearty, convenient frozen food is a copycat of the McDonald's McGriddle, for a fraction of the cost. It features a savory sausage, fluffy scrambled egg round, and a slice of American cheese nestled between two sweet maple pancakes.

Though it differs from the McGriddle as it substitutes a more traditional pancake for McDonald's thick griddle cakes, the taste is likely to be incredibly similar. An Aldi Finds product, the Breakfast Best Griddle Sandwiches are $5.49 for a pack of four, or just $1.37 a sandwich. That's over $5 cheaper than most fast food breakfast sandwiches, including the McGriddle. You can make it in the microwave in just a little over a minute, and it's guaranteed to be hot when you enjoy it (unlike McDonald's delivery).

Because this item is new, there aren't many customer reviews online yet. However, there's a good chance it may become one of the best Aldi items of 2026. The grocery chain is known for its delicious, high-quality frozen breakfast items. Its line of breakfast sandwiches includes affordable alternatives to fast food and name-brand options, like the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese sandwich that comes with a biscuit or croissant. Customers regularly rave about these products online, even declaring them better than the McDonald's Egg McMuffin. In fact, they are so popular that they sell out in certain regions.