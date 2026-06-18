Aldi's New Frozen Find Spares Your Wallet From An Expensive McDonald's Breakfast
If you're tired of waiting in the McDonald's drive-thru line on your way to work, or can't justify spending nearly $7 on a breakfast sandwich, Aldi has the product for you. The newest item in its Breakfast Best line was released on June 17: the Griddle Sandwich. This hearty, convenient frozen food is a copycat of the McDonald's McGriddle, for a fraction of the cost. It features a savory sausage, fluffy scrambled egg round, and a slice of American cheese nestled between two sweet maple pancakes.
Though it differs from the McGriddle as it substitutes a more traditional pancake for McDonald's thick griddle cakes, the taste is likely to be incredibly similar. An Aldi Finds product, the Breakfast Best Griddle Sandwiches are $5.49 for a pack of four, or just $1.37 a sandwich. That's over $5 cheaper than most fast food breakfast sandwiches, including the McGriddle. You can make it in the microwave in just a little over a minute, and it's guaranteed to be hot when you enjoy it (unlike McDonald's delivery).
Because this item is new, there aren't many customer reviews online yet. However, there's a good chance it may become one of the best Aldi items of 2026. The grocery chain is known for its delicious, high-quality frozen breakfast items. Its line of breakfast sandwiches includes affordable alternatives to fast food and name-brand options, like the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese sandwich that comes with a biscuit or croissant. Customers regularly rave about these products online, even declaring them better than the McDonald's Egg McMuffin. In fact, they are so popular that they sell out in certain regions.
The Aldi Griddle Sandwich is also healthier than a McDonald's McGriddle
A McDonald's Sausage, Egg, and Cheese McGriddle contains 550 calories, 44 grams of carbohydrates, 33 grams of fat, 19 grams of protein, 15 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of fiber per serving. Each sandwich has a whopping 1,290 milligrams of sodium. The optimal daily sodium intake for adults, as recommended by the American Heart Association, is 1,500 milligrams a day.
The Aldi Breakfast Best Griddle Sandwich contains 340 calories, 39 grams of carbohydrates, 15 grams of fat, 14 grams of protein, 11 grams of sugar, and 2 grams of fiber per sandwich. One sandwich contains 640 milligrams of sodium. The Aldi version more closely aligns with guidelines suggesting that people aim for 600 milligrams of sodium or less per meal.
The Aldi sandwich contains less fat, sugar, and sodium than the McDonald's version. Because it's cheaper, healthier, and offers added convenience as you don't need to order food for delivery or drive to a McDonald's restaurant, the Griddle Sandwich should be considered a contender for one of the best frozen Aldi breakfast items. However, it's important to note that like any other processed food, fast food and packaged breakfast sandwiches are still less healthy than fresh, whole grains, and meals made from scratch at home.