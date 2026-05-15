This Copycat Recipe For A McDonald's McGriddle Is Cheaper And More Filling

When our taste tester tried and ranked McDonald's food items, it didn't come as a surprise that one of its best items was the iconic McGriddle. Unlike other breakfast sandwiches on its menu, the McGriddle sets itself apart with a pancake-like, maple-studded griddle cake base that contrasts the savory fillings — including meat, cheese, and eggs — making it the unequivocal yin and yang of breakfast foods. However, you don't have to travel to your nearest Golden Arches to get this McDonald's breakfast icon, as Michelle McGlinn's copycat homemade sausage McGriddle recipe does it better.

Michelle McGlinn's recipe calls for a pancake-like batter, which is cooked in a round biscuit cutter in the pan. It gets its sweet flavor from the maple syrup mixed into the batter, which is the perfect pairing for the seasoned pork sausage patties, folded omelet, and cheese. It's rich yet balanced, and the perfect pairing for a tasty store-bought hash brown (or as close as you can get to the McDonald's version). Plus, it's cheaper to make yourself than to buy at McDonald's — and you can always use a larger pancake mold, shape bigger sausages, or larger omelets, if you prefer something more filling.