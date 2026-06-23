The 9 Worst Starbucks Frappuccinos Of All Time
When I first started drinking coffee, I did what any suburban preteen girl did: I went to Starbucks and got myself a Frappuccino. The sweet, milkshake-like texture of the blended beverage made me feel incredibly grown-up (and it tasted nothing like coffee to my undeveloped palate). I was hooked. Fast-forward to 2026, and Starbucks has since introduced numerous Frappuccinos to its menu, with limited-time offerings, seasonal flavors, and permanent fixtures swapping places and shifting positions. However, not every Frapp can be a winner, and while Starbucks has had plenty of successful iterations (we ranked 30 of them), there have also been lots of stumbles along the way.
As Starbucks stretched its creative wings and leaned into the viral nature of its social media-friendly Frapps, some seriously egregious items made their way into stores. Technicolor creations, coffee-free abominations, and utterly confusing monstrosities have all made their mark on the Starbucks bar — for better or for worse, and often much to the chagrin of baristas and customers alike. These are the nine Starbucks Frappuccinos we deemed the lowest of the low.
Unicorn Frappuccino
Arguably the most iconic of all of Starbucks Frappuccinos is the Unicorn Frappuccino. Released in the simpler year of 2017, the drink was part of the chain's caffeine-free Crème Frappuccino family. It was a flavor-changing, color-changing swirled extravaganza laden with whipped cream, mango syrup, blue drizzle, and blue and pink powders. Designed to be Instagrammable, its swirled blue-and-pink hues were perfectly photogenic — and loathed by baristas everywhere.
"It caused a lot of drama at our store," one Redditor recalled about the Unicorn Frap. "People would literally be in the drive-thru cursing at me." Other baristas complained about the sticky, sugary residue the drink left behind on the counters (and their hands).
The drink went extraordinarily viral, becoming the subject of taste tests and criticisms. So, was the limited edition bevvie even any good? Well, it depends on who you ask. Some liked the sour-sweet taste, describing it as akin to sour candies or Tropical Skittles. Its polarizing effect on customers — plus the time it took for baristas to concoct the colorful creation — makes it an easy choice for one of the worst on this list. (Still hoping you could try it again? Word is that later this summer, Starbucks is bringing back the Unicorn Frappuccino for a limited time!)
Witch's Brew Frappuccino
Some drinks are meant to be photographed, like the above Unicorn Frappuccino. Others, like the Witch's Brew Frappuccino, appear better in concept than execution. This was another limited-edition Frappuccino from Starbucks, released in October 2018 just in time for spooky season. It was a purple-colored Frappuccino that was inexplicably flavored like an orange creamsicle, with green "bat warts" (chia seeds), whipped cream, and sour dust on top (which Starbucks referred to as "lizard scales").
While a purple drink tasting orange might short-circuit your brain for a moment, those chia seeds are really what catapulted this Starbucks Frappuccino into "worst ever" territory. "Looks like mold," one Redditor observed about the Witch's Brew Frappuccino. Others said that working with (and tasting) the slimy chia seeds was a nightmare. "The taste and texture is of a bowl of Fruity Pebbles that has been sitting too long and got soggy," another Redditor declared.
There are loads of recipes that use chia seeds to delicious advantage, but a Starbucks Frappuccino just isn't one of them. For a bad drink that still haunts the minds of those who encountered it, the Witch's Brew Frappuccino earns its spot easily.
Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino
Most Starbucks Frappuccinos pull double duty as dessert, thanks to their sugar content, and Starbucks' Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino embraced that vibe wholeheartedly when it released this drink in the summer of 2021. This Frapp flavor featured funnel cake-flavored syrup blended with coffee, milk, and ice, layered with strawberry puree, and topped with whipped cream and powdered-sugar-covered funnel cake crumbs. However, the taste didn't land, with customers finding the Frappuccino oily, too sweet, and/or too sour. Hardly a fun time at the fair.
Multiple Redditors had colorful descriptions of the frozen blended beverage, writing that it tasted like an "expired Nutri-Grain bar," "the grease in the pan the funnel cake was fried in," "strawberry cough medicine," and "expired donut." In fact, in a previous roundup of the worst-ever limited-edition Starbucks drinks, the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino made the cut. Perhaps if the chain had swapped the coffee base for its crème base, it would have been more successful, but the flavors clashed unpleasantly, and the texture, with the gritty funnel cake pieces, didn't help matters.
Tie Dye Frappuccino
Another year, another colorful, sugar-laden Starbucks Frappuccino. Released in summer 2019, the Tie Dye Frappuccino was another caffeine-free Starbucks drink, but it still managed to give you a jolt thanks to the whopping 58 grams of sugar in a grande. Meant to evoke a groovy sensibility with its swirled colors, it was tropical-flavored (some sources said it tasted more like artificial banana than anything) and topped with whipped cream and a trio of dusts in the form of red beet, spirulina, and turmeric.
Beyond the baristas who hated the sticky, kaleidoscopic mess this drink made, the overall response from customers wasn't too enthralled, either. The drink was way too sweet, past the point of being cloying and verging into medicinal territory, like that banana penicillin you might remember taking as a child. One of the selling points of the drink — as well as its name — was the tie-dye effect that was supposed to happen. However, multiple reports said that the Frapp ended up simply yellow, or, when it melted, turned into a gray-green slop. While that banana Laffy Taffy flavor might be delicious to some palates (although the fake stuff doesn't taste like the real thing for a reason), it's a polarizing enough drink to nab a spot on this list.
Fruitcake Frappuccino
We're all for holiday beverages, but why did Starbucks think a Fruitcake Frappuccino was ever a good idea? Released in 2016, the drink was a hodgepodge of ingredients and flavors, with a base of Hazelnut Crème Frappuccino, chunks of dried fruit, cinnamon, a spritz of whipped cream, caramel sauce, and a final dusting of matcha powder. If you think that none of those flavors pair well together, you'd be right.
To paraphrase Jeff Goldblum in "Jurassic Park," Starbucks didn't stop to think whether they should create this monstrosity before they went ahead and did it anyway. "This has to be the result of some sick twisted dare, right?" asked one Redditor. Fruitcake is already a love-it-or-hate-it Christmas dessert (with a storied history), so why would Starbucks decide that they should make a drink out of such a hated-on sweet?
What really seemed to grind the gears of Starbucks customers (and baristas) was the addition of the dried fruit, which many saw as unforgivable. "Why would anyone want to spend their hard-earned money on a Frappuccino with raisins blended in?" mused an annoyed Reddit user. Why, indeed.
Frappula Frappuccino
Unlike the previous Frappuccinos we've already mentioned, which were only around for a short time, the Frappula Frappuccino has returned for a couple of years around Halloween. The first iteration was in 2015 and featured a base of mocha syrup, White Mocha Crème Frappuccino, and raspberry sauce. The second Frappula Frappuccino in 2016 had all the same elements but swapped the raspberry sauce for a strawberry version.
Whichever berry you choose (designed to look like blood, naturally), you might end up with "the most vile Frappuccino you will ever have," per one Reddit user. The artificial flavoring and boatloads of sugar made this Frappuccino more "trick" than "treat," despite its gimmicky look. First off, while we can appreciate what Starbucks was trying to do with the groan-worthy name and bloody look of the drink, we can't help but find it incredibly unappetizing to have to imagine bodily fluids to go with our coffee run. Like so many of the limited-edition Starbucks Frappuccinos, this one was considered a sugar overload and seemed to have been created more for virality than for palatability.
Pistachio Crème Frappuccino
The only Frappuccino that's both currently available, as of this writing, and not a seasonal staple is the Pistachio Crème Frappuccino. Starbucks describes this drink as having a sweet pistachio flavor blended with milk and ice, topped with whipped cream and a salty brown butter topping. But take one look at that image and tell me if you think that's pistachio — and therein lies the problem. This Frapp flavor is one of the worst because it's so darn bland.
The Pistachio Crème Frappuccino is not the same thing as the Pistachio Frappuccino. The former's lack of caffeine and pale pistachio flavor makes this Frappuccino taste more like vanilla or milk than anything else. Multiple customers complained that they don't taste any pistachio, despite trying it multiple times. Considering how popular pistachio flavor is these days (Dubai chocolate, anyone?), it's a shame that Starbucks pulled back on the flavor front for this one, which is why it succeeds (or loses) as one of the worst.
Crystal Ball Frappuccino
Gaze into the Crystal Ball Frappuccino to divine its taste amid the swirling, glittering whipped cream. According to those who tried it upon its release in 2018, things were not looking good. Starbucks attempted to do a type of Sorting Hat thing with this Frapp (which was purported to taste like peaches). Sprinkled atop the whipped cream mountain, customers would receive either blue sprinkles (which foretold adventure), green sprinkles (for luck), or purple (for wonder and enchantment). What the sprinkles didn't indicate, however, was how dismal this Frapp would taste.
One reporter likened it to an old Bath & Body Works lip balm, a vanilla car air freshener, and the milk left over in the bowl after eating Lucky Charms. It seems customers were likewise disenchanted with the spectacle that was the Crystal Ball Frappuccino. In a Reddit thread, numerous baristas said that the limited-time offering wasn't selling well in their stores, only getting traction with a handful of its intended audience: namely, kids and young teens.
Zombie Frappuccino
Our last and final entrant into the worst Starbucks Frappuccinos of all time is also arguably the most grotesque. The Zombie Frappuccino was, obviously, another Halloween release, this time in October 2017. Again, it was a head-scratching combination of flavors: a caramel green apple syrup to the standard crème base, a red mocha sauce, and a pinkish-purple-tinted whipped cream designed to look like brains. Mmm, yummy.
One Starbucks barista said at the time that every single Zombie Frappuccino their location had found its way into the trash, barely tasted. Others corroborated that story, describing the Frapp as atrocious, horrible, and gross. Indeed, it makes little sense that Starbucks thought apple and mocha would pair well together when the chain simply could have tinted the caramel sauce and made that combination at least slightly more palatable. Riding in on the heels of the Unicorn Frappuccino, the Zombie Frappuccino had enough buzz going for it that it was ordered in droves; whether it was enjoyed was another story. It seems that most customers didn't care for the flavor, and this limited-time Frapp has yet to rise from the grave to destroy taste buds again.
Methodology
When determining what Starbucks Frappuccinos would be designated the worst of all time, I considered a few things. First, they had to have been offered by Starbucks directly, either through limited-time promotions or as part of the permanent menu. That meant no Starbucks secret menu items.
Second, they had to be considered either gross or lackluster by the majority of people across different platforms. I looked at news sites as well as social media to get a more well-rounded assessment of how these drinks performed. While there are always outliers in data collection, if the majority agreed that these Frappuccinos were horrible, they earned their spot.