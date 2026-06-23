The 9 Worst Starbucks Frappuccinos Of All Time

Arguably the most iconic of all of Starbucks Frappuccinos is the Unicorn Frappuccino. Released in the simpler year of 2017, the drink was part of the chain's caffeine-free Crème Frappuccino family. It was a flavor-changing, color-changing swirled extravaganza laden with whipped cream, mango syrup, blue drizzle, and blue and pink powders. Designed to be Instagrammable, its swirled blue-and-pink hues were perfectly photogenic — and loathed by baristas everywhere.

"It caused a lot of drama at our store," one Redditor recalled about the Unicorn Frap. "People would literally be in the drive-thru cursing at me." Other baristas complained about the sticky, sugary residue the drink left behind on the counters (and their hands).

The drink went extraordinarily viral, becoming the subject of taste tests and criticisms. So, was the limited edition bevvie even any good? Well, it depends on who you ask. Some liked the sour-sweet taste, describing it as akin to sour candies or Tropical Skittles. Its polarizing effect on customers — plus the time it took for baristas to concoct the colorful creation — makes it an easy choice for one of the worst on this list. (Still hoping you could try it again? Word is that later this summer, Starbucks is bringing back the Unicorn Frappuccino for a limited time!)