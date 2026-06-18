America's Top 2 Full-Service Restaurant Chains Are These Beloved Steakhouses (Sorry, Olive Garden)

When most people picture a sit-down chain dinner, Olive Garden isn't far from the imagination — the bottomless breadsticks, the dimmed lighting that feels almost fancy, a server who keeps filling your water glass before you notice it's half empty. For a lot of Americans, it's basically the platonic ideal of a casual night out ... which makes it a little surprising that Olive Garden isn't numero uno in customer satisfaction.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index's 2026 Restaurant and Food Delivery Study, an annual report drawing on more than 16,000 customer surveys, LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse tied at the top in the full-service restaurant category, both scoring 82 out of 100. Olive Garden, with an ACSI score of 81, was right behind them.

For what it's worth, full-service restaurants as a whole kept one of the highest satisfaction scores in the index, holding at 82. The more interesting number is how little separates the top three — one point across LongHorn, Texas Roadhouse, and Olive Garden. At that margin, a bad stretch of Saturdays can reshuffle the whole picture.