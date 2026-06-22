This Fast-Growing Fruit Tree Thrives In Clay Soil And Produces Juicy Berries

There's a lot to consider when selecting fruit trees for your garden, and not simply because they're a long-term investment. If you want your trees to survive and thrive, they need to be a good match for the conditions in your area and even your yard. This includes things like the climate, but also hours of sunlight, the amount of space you have, and what kind of soil you're working with.

Most fruit trees prefer a loamy, well-draining soil, so if you're stuck with clay, your options will be more limited. In an exclusive interview with House Digest, author and podcaster Josh Gardens suggested that those with heavy clay grow red mulberry trees. He shared that these trees have "proven to be surprisingly well-suited to clay soils in my experience."

The red mulberry (Morus rubra) is the only mulberry native to North America. It shouldn't be confused with invasive white mulberry trees, which are illegal to grow in some areas. These are one of the fastest growing fruit trees you can add to your garden, giving you a harvest of juicy red berries in just one to two years.

It's this trait that helps them deal with difficult clay soil. Gardens explained, "Compared to other fruit trees like apples or pawpaws, which grow more slowly and show more sensitivity in compacted clay, red mulberry stands out for its resilience."