McDonald's Fries Get An In-N-Out-Style Upgrade With This Simple Hack

It's fair to wonder why McDonald's fries would ever need an In-N-Out-style upgrade. When it comes to french fries at fast food chains, those from McDonald's and In-N-Out are at different ends of the spectrum — with McDonald's in the top two in our ranked list and In-N-Out in the bottom five. This gap is even wider when it comes to how they're produced. McDonald's uses technology that feels like a sci-fi movie to make its french fries, including a chopping process that involves high-pressure water jets and a grid of cutting blades. Meanwhile, In-N-Out employees fry freshly hand-cut potatoes, with the extent of tech being an anti-foaming agent that prevents oil from splattering.

Yet, there's one not-so-secret menu item at In-N-Out that trumps the fries at McDonald's. These are the "Animal Style" fries, which are essentially french fries topped with sliced cheese, the restaurant's famous house spread, and grilled onions. Now, anyone who has indulged in a bit of comfort eating knows cheese and potatoes are a great pairing (for those who haven't, here are 10 cheesy potato recipes to drool over). And this is why there's an army of foodies out there trying to give McDonald's fries an In-N-Out upgrade.

The hack, which is popular on TikTok and YouTube, is simple. Buy a portion of french fries and empty them out on a plate. Top that with a slice or two of American cheese, a serving of Big Mac sauce, and a serving of grilled onions that you'll need to ask for on the side. If the staff at McDonald's refuse to grill onions for your DIY Animal Style fries, you can just ask for diced onions instead. Grab a fork and dig in.