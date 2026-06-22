This Beautiful Flower Isn't Just Edible, It Helps Zucchini Grow Successfully

Zucchini is one of the best vegetables for home gardens. Not only is it delicious, it's also relatively easy to grow and a small crop can create a bountiful harvest. There are a lot of little tips and tricks you can employ to help you along the way too, like planting some companion seeds. Companion planting entails sowing the seeds of different crops near each other to encourage growth. Having different systems running near each other improves the fertility in the soil and helps repel insects. Luckily, one of the best companions for zucchini is a popular, edible flower that can be used in so many different ways: Lavender.

There are a lot of companion plants that will help your summer zucchini harvest, but lavender is particularly good at deterring pests. While most of us may love the floral scent of fresh lavender, animals and pests like deer, rabbits, mosquitos, and rodents tend to stay away from it, which will benefit the entire garden. Bees, meanwhile, love the scent, which is another big win.

Zucchini plants produce both male and female flowers, so they rely on bees to transfer pollen between the two. Lavender attracts bumblebees and honeybees, both of which are excellent pollinators. More bees buzzing around the area where your zucchini is growing means more pollination, leading to higher yields.