What's The Average Lifespan Of A Charcoal Grill?

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When the days get longer and warmer weather rolls around, foodies start thinking about outdoor entertaining — which means it's time to clean off the grill. The smell of charcoal is often synonymous with the backyard barbecues we wait for all year, and for good reason. Compared to gas grilling, charcoal grilling offers a flavorful smokiness that enhances meat's naturally savory flavor and delivers mouthwatering char. Even chef Bobby Flay prefers charcoal grills to gas models.

To start your grilling journey off right, it's important to understand the projected longevity of a charcoal grill before you shell out for your backyard. As a general rule, properly maintained charcoal grills tend to last for 5 to 15 years. By comparison, the average lifespan of Weber gas grills typically falls around the 5 to 10 year mark. That range is so wide due to a bouquet of different factors that can affect a grill's lifespan: The specific materials from which it's made, how often the grill gets used, and regularity of maintenance.

Charcoal grills made from a thinner metal are liable to rust through quicker than models made from a more durable material like cast iron. Higher-end models offer longer durability — like the Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, which features a porcelain-enameled steel lid and bowl. Beyond durability, these materials also facilitate heat circulation and retention for more even cooking. Although, for occasional use, this budget-friendly 14-inch diameter model from Gas One Store currently runs for just $20.89 on Amazon.