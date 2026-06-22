What Nothing Bundt Cakes Does With Leftover Food

It can be a mystery what different bakeries do with all their leftover food, especially since most bakeries only retail their case items for a day or two to sell the freshest treats. For bakeries with many storefronts, that can mean a lot of pastries left on the table. Take, for instance, the popular bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, with over 800 locations across the U.S. and Canada. When it comes to leftover food, the answer is not some cookie-cutter formula — it's up to each bakery store to decide. "Decisions regarding the donation or disposal of unsold cakes are handled at the individual bakery level," Nothing Bundt Cakes told Tasting Table in a written statement.

Essentially, different locations choose what to do with their leftover food, depending on what the bakery describes as "the best approach for their community." For instance, some customers have reported that their Nothing Bundt Cakes store typically gives away extra cakes at the end of the day. Considering the bakery's best-ranked cake flavors, such as carrot cake and strawberries and cream, scoring some leftover sweets right before closing could be a serious win. On the other hand, some employees say their bakery strictly throws away their leftovers and doesn't risk giving away or donating subpar product. Others may donate the excess frosted bundtlets, mini bundtinis, and whole bundt cakes, if their bakery has it in their policies. At the end of the day, to each their own.