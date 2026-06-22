What Nothing Bundt Cakes Does With Leftover Food
It can be a mystery what different bakeries do with all their leftover food, especially since most bakeries only retail their case items for a day or two to sell the freshest treats. For bakeries with many storefronts, that can mean a lot of pastries left on the table. Take, for instance, the popular bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, with over 800 locations across the U.S. and Canada. When it comes to leftover food, the answer is not some cookie-cutter formula — it's up to each bakery store to decide. "Decisions regarding the donation or disposal of unsold cakes are handled at the individual bakery level," Nothing Bundt Cakes told Tasting Table in a written statement.
Essentially, different locations choose what to do with their leftover food, depending on what the bakery describes as "the best approach for their community." For instance, some customers have reported that their Nothing Bundt Cakes store typically gives away extra cakes at the end of the day. Considering the bakery's best-ranked cake flavors, such as carrot cake and strawberries and cream, scoring some leftover sweets right before closing could be a serious win. On the other hand, some employees say their bakery strictly throws away their leftovers and doesn't risk giving away or donating subpar product. Others may donate the excess frosted bundtlets, mini bundtinis, and whole bundt cakes, if their bakery has it in their policies. At the end of the day, to each their own.
Nothing Bundt Cakes' franchises decide what to do with leftovers
Among several tasty facts about Nothing Bundt Cakes, including its limited-time menu items that deserve a permanent spot on the menu, is that most of the bakeries are franchises. This means they're independently-owned, which could help explain why each bakery decides what to do with its leftover baked goods. While the bakeshop generally has a culture of fundraising and giving partnerships, some Nothing Bundt Cakes locations may take it a step further with their leftover food and donate to food banks or good causes.
Beyond the specific bakery, this can depend on local regulations and donation rules related to perishable foods and food safety. However, in several communities, there are organizations that accept day-old treats from bakeries to donate to those facing food insecurity. And while homemade baked goods are often rejected by food pantries due to unknown ingredients and preparation, larger bakeries can mitigate this risk with proper handling and labeling.
If the bakery doesn't donate its leftovers, it might give them away to lucky customers (though some may simply throw the excess away). Many people agree that day-old Nothing Bundt Cakes often still taste perfectly moist and sweet. If you happen to score some extra cake end-of-day giveaways at your local cake shop, you can freeze the treats. Or you can get creative and turn leftover cake into repurposed treats like cake pops or a layered cake trifle.