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Burgers are a source of pride in America, and everyone has their favorite recipe when it comes time for backyard barbecues. But while burger recipes often specify a handful of powdered aromatics and seasonings, there are whole lines of burger seasonings to make flavoring your patties that much simpler. We tasted 10 different burger seasonings, ranking them by the clarity of the flavors in each mix and how well they complemented the beefiness of the burgers, and our favorite store-bought burger seasoning comes from the Four Sixes Cowboy Camp, a cattle and horse ranch located in Guthrie, Texas, owned by the creator of "Yellowstone," Taylor Sheridan.

Famous name-dropping aside, this burger seasoning company has over 150 years of experience in making seasonings and sauces, and its burger seasoning blend lives up to our expectations of what the perfect flavor combination looks like. This blend is true to its wild and rugged cowboy roots, with a nice kick of spice and heat from cayenne, chili powder, and jalapeño. Whole brown sugar, garlic, and salt round out the flavor profile with savory, salty, and sweet notes. Not only does the brown sugar balance the heat from the chili powders, but it also helps the meat caramelize over the grill or skillet. Lastly, we love that this blend features powders and coats ingredients, lending a textured crust on top of a flavorful, juicy burger.