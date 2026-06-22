The Best Store-Bought Burger Seasoning Comes From A Ranch Featured On Yellowstone
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Burgers are a source of pride in America, and everyone has their favorite recipe when it comes time for backyard barbecues. But while burger recipes often specify a handful of powdered aromatics and seasonings, there are whole lines of burger seasonings to make flavoring your patties that much simpler. We tasted 10 different burger seasonings, ranking them by the clarity of the flavors in each mix and how well they complemented the beefiness of the burgers, and our favorite store-bought burger seasoning comes from the Four Sixes Cowboy Camp, a cattle and horse ranch located in Guthrie, Texas, owned by the creator of "Yellowstone," Taylor Sheridan.
Famous name-dropping aside, this burger seasoning company has over 150 years of experience in making seasonings and sauces, and its burger seasoning blend lives up to our expectations of what the perfect flavor combination looks like. This blend is true to its wild and rugged cowboy roots, with a nice kick of spice and heat from cayenne, chili powder, and jalapeño. Whole brown sugar, garlic, and salt round out the flavor profile with savory, salty, and sweet notes. Not only does the brown sugar balance the heat from the chili powders, but it also helps the meat caramelize over the grill or skillet. Lastly, we love that this blend features powders and coats ingredients, lending a textured crust on top of a flavorful, juicy burger.
Glowing customer reviews for Four Sixes Cowboy Camp burger seasoning
We weren't the only ones impressed with this spicy, smoky, savory burger seasoning. Customers on Amazon wrote many glowing 5-star reviews. One wrote, "This blend adds incredible depth of flavor with the perfect mix of savory spices, a hint of smokiness, and just the right touch of heat." It may bring a rugged and wild taste to burgers, but the complexity of flavors it brings to the umami-richness of the beef makes your burger experience more refined. As another Amazon review puts it, the seasoning "elevates a regular burger into something you'd pay $20 for at a restaurant." Simply coat your patties with a generous sprinkling of burger seasoning on each side before throwing them on the grill or flat top.
Not only is the Four Sixes Cowboy Camp burger seasoning delicious on burgers, but you can use it on many other grilled foods, from veggies to proteins. One review states that the seasoning is "good on steaks and chicken, too." You can give a nice cut of steak a burst of cowboy flavors or use the seasoning to coat arrachera steak for ultra-flavorful tacos. The spicy heat from the jalapeños and chili, as well as the sugary notes of brown sugar, would also bring classic cowboy flavors to a bubbling pot of chili.