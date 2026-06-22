The Perk That Customers Say Makes Walmart+ Worth It
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If you're anything beyond a casual Walmart shopper, a subscription to Walmart+ might actually be worth it — especially if you like to grocery shop online. The subscription service, which was first introduced to shoppers in 2020, offers a variety of perks from Burger King savings to Mobile Scan & Go. While these might not be selling points, there's one subscription feature that customers say makes the whole thing a total steal.
As a Walmart+ member, you'll get free same-day delivery with a $35 order minimum, making your grocery shopping experience quick and easy. Without a subscription, customers will pay anywhere between $7.95 and $9.95 in delivery fees — which can really add up if you're regularly getting groceries delivered.
Additionally, without a Walmart+ subscription, your items might not necessarily arrive that day. If you're not ready to commit to an entire year, which costs $98, you can pay a monthly fee of $12.95 and give it a shot to see if the perks are worth it.
What customers have to say about this Walmart+ perk
Although Walmart customers have made frequent complaints about its food deliveries — with one Reddit user calling it "absolutely awful" and various others reporting missing items in their orders — many Walmart+ members find the service reliable enough to justify a subscription. However, if you're someone who treats grocery shopping like a hobby and you like to leisurely wander the aisles, it might not be worth it, since you likely won't use the delivery service.
On the positive side, customers generally agree that the subscription pays for itself, especially if you use it frequently or have specific mobility needs. One Reddit user noted that the subscription is "super worth it if you find yourself needing deliveries more than 2-3x a month," while a Facebook user shared, "we live [on] the third floor of an apartment so having our groceries delivered is amazing." Members also report saving money in a variety of ways: Beyond avoiding standard delivery fees, when you place a Walmart+ InHome order, you're not required to tip the delivery driver. However, this service requires a membership upgrade.
AARP members also find this perk to be worth it, largely because those folks also receive a $40 senior discount on a Walmart+ annual plan. Others have pointed out that this perk can be a real lifesaver for those without a car or who simply can't make it to the store. Whatever your situation, if you're looking to make your routine a bit easier, Walmart+ is worth testing out, even if it's just for a month.