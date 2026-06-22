The Perk That Customers Say Makes Walmart+ Worth It

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If you're anything beyond a casual Walmart shopper, a subscription to Walmart+ might actually be worth it — especially if you like to grocery shop online. The subscription service, which was first introduced to shoppers in 2020, offers a variety of perks from Burger King savings to Mobile Scan & Go. While these might not be selling points, there's one subscription feature that customers say makes the whole thing a total steal.

As a Walmart+ member, you'll get free same-day delivery with a $35 order minimum, making your grocery shopping experience quick and easy. Without a subscription, customers will pay anywhere between $7.95 and $9.95 in delivery fees — which can really add up if you're regularly getting groceries delivered.

Additionally, without a Walmart+ subscription, your items might not necessarily arrive that day. If you're not ready to commit to an entire year, which costs $98, you can pay a monthly fee of $12.95 and give it a shot to see if the perks are worth it.