The Staple Midwest Beer That's Been Family-Owned For Over 150 Years

A lot of us cook to recreate dishes we miss. Perhaps it's something that was abundant once but is not available anymore — whether that's because of the passage of time, discontinued products, or geographic relocation. August Schell, who immigrated from Germany in the 1800s, missed German beer so much he ended up building a brewing empire that's lasted over 150 years. What's even more remarkable is that the Minnesota-based brewery remains family owned a century and a half since it poured its first cold one. This is the story of August Schell Brewing Company, or simply Schell's, one of America's oldest family-owned breweries that survived the Civil War, the Prohibition, and a constantly evolving market to serve beers that have been a staple in the Midwest for many generations of tipplers.

In 1860, 12 years after he had reached America, August Schell came to the conclusion that he needed his fix of German beer, one which was very different from American beer. He partnered with brewmaster Jacob Bernhardt, and the small brewery they built by the banks of the Cottonwood River generated 200 barrels of beer in the first year. This was the pre-refrigeration era, so they had to rely on a combination of ice from the frozen rivers, and underground caves to keep their beers cold. Schell bought out an ageing Bernhardt's share in the business in 1866, and the brewery has been in his family's control ever since.

Today, August Schell's great-great-grandchildren Jace, Kyle, and Franz run the company, having taken over from their parents Ted and Jodi Marti in 2020. At different times, the brewery was run by August Schell's wife, son, son-in-law, daughter, grandson, two great-grandsons, and now three great-great-grandchildren.