Revive An Old Mason Jar By Turning It Into Beautiful Countertop Decor With Antique Charm

There are many reasons to love a vintage farmhouse or cozy cottagecore kitchen aesthetic. It's warm and welcoming, and because it works well with secondhand decor, it's easily done on a budget. Plus, if you're crafty, this look is perfect for incorporating some charming DIY projects — especially ones involving Mason jars.

As great as these canning staples look as-is, painting Mason jars can elevate them to a whole new level. We recently spotted one upcycling project that uses Mason jars to create a beautiful vintage-inspired decor piece. With a creative use of paint and crackle finish, the final look is one of aged porcelain that renders the original mason jar unrecognizable. Along with your clean jar and preferred paint colors, all you need is a brush, a sponge, and sealant. Additional accents, such as cut-out motifs, can also be added with decoupage.

Starting with a clean jar, wipe the exterior with rubbing alcohol to ensure the paint adheres to the glass. Next, paint the jar with a beige base coat, and seal it with a matte spray sealer once dry. This helps prevent peeling or chipping. After it sets, add another coat of paint. Next, it's time to create a vintage look using a slightly darker paint shade and a sponge to apply, before decoupaging on any motifs you'd like — from flowers to herbs to animals — once the jar is dry. As a final step to enhance the vintage look, add a crackle paint finish with an optional layer of antiquing medium.