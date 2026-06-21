Revive An Old Mason Jar By Turning It Into Beautiful Countertop Decor With Antique Charm
There are many reasons to love a vintage farmhouse or cozy cottagecore kitchen aesthetic. It's warm and welcoming, and because it works well with secondhand decor, it's easily done on a budget. Plus, if you're crafty, this look is perfect for incorporating some charming DIY projects — especially ones involving Mason jars.
As great as these canning staples look as-is, painting Mason jars can elevate them to a whole new level. We recently spotted one upcycling project that uses Mason jars to create a beautiful vintage-inspired decor piece. With a creative use of paint and crackle finish, the final look is one of aged porcelain that renders the original mason jar unrecognizable. Along with your clean jar and preferred paint colors, all you need is a brush, a sponge, and sealant. Additional accents, such as cut-out motifs, can also be added with decoupage.
Starting with a clean jar, wipe the exterior with rubbing alcohol to ensure the paint adheres to the glass. Next, paint the jar with a beige base coat, and seal it with a matte spray sealer once dry. This helps prevent peeling or chipping. After it sets, add another coat of paint. Next, it's time to create a vintage look using a slightly darker paint shade and a sponge to apply, before decoupaging on any motifs you'd like — from flowers to herbs to animals — once the jar is dry. As a final step to enhance the vintage look, add a crackle paint finish with an optional layer of antiquing medium.
Other great mason jar projects
Your newly repurposed Mason jar can be used as a vintage-style utensil holder, vase, or even a soap dispenser. Painting Mason jars is also a great way to make your own holiday decor, especially if you get creative with your colors and motifs. And of course, this isn't the only thing you can do with an old Mason jar. Once cleaned, you can easily repurpose them into drinking glasses or use them to pull off easy pantry storage ideas — or there are plenty of other projects to consider.
One of the most common ways to upcycle these pots is to use them as candle holders, which make excellent Mason jar party decor. You can either leave the Mason jars as is, adorn them with ribbon, or paint the glass. They work well with votives or tea lights popped in the bottom, and you can even opt for battery-operated candles to avoid any risk of fire. You can also fill them with battery-powered twinkle lights for a truly whimsical effect.
But, if you're looking for a more intensive craft, consider repurposing old plastic spoons by detaching the stems, securing the tops around your jar in a layered pattern, and spray painting the whole thing the color of your choice. The final look is a beautiful, unique vase that works perfectly as a centerpiece.