Turn Old Mason Jars Into A Beautiful Centerpiece Using A Basket And Flowers
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Impressing your guests doesn't need to be complicated or expensive. Something as simple as a bold centerpiece for the table can elevate a weekday dinner into a special occasion. Instagram user samanthabauchmann shared an easy way to use Mason jars and a wicker basket to create a stunning floral table arrangement. Using Mason jars as vases isn't anything new, but placing them in a basket allows you to group flowers together in separate pots with water for a bigger visual impact. At the same time, you're adding a decorative exterior container that conceals the plain glass.
There's a lot to love about this idea: it's budget-friendly, endlessly adaptable, and makes use of items you likely have hanging around the house. The only requirement is that the sides of the basket are higher than the mason jars, to help maintain the illusion.
Any mixed bunches of flowers will create a colorful impact, but there's no limit to how inventive you can get. Creating a rainbow by adding different colored flowers to each jar would be fun for a kids' party, while pale pink and white blooms could be used to make an elegant ombre display for a bridal shower in a basket threaded with ribbon. There's no need to stick to only flowers, either. For a fall floral arrangement, try wheat stems or eucalyptus leaves tucked in among orange and yellow sunflowers. Sage or rosemary sprigs can provide a soft green contrast to pink or purple blooms, as well as a fresh herb aroma.
More Mason jar table decor ideas
The only downside to fresh flower arrangements is that they won't live forever. But if you have Mason jars, there are tons of ways to add a little flair to your dining table once your bouquets fade. You can easily turn extra Mason jars into party decor for all sorts of occasions. For the biggest impact with the lowest effort (or craft know-how), you can turn your Mason jar into a cozy lantern by simply adding a tealight candle. An easy upgrade for this is to fill the jar with battery-operated string lights like these Fairdeer mini fairy lights. There's no chance of setting the tablecloth alight, and you can set them to a slow blink for an enchanting firefly effect.
For decor that works at any time of day, fill your Mason jars with items that fit the season or the occasion. A collection of mini pinecones, cinnamon sticks, and star anise would be perfect for a winter feast, while you can set the tone for a summer seafood lunch with jars of shells, sand, and sea glass.
If you're handy with a glue gun, you can transform a Mason jar into an elegant vase. You'll need a bunch of plastic spoons and some spray paint to complete the tutorial, but once it's done, you can use your vase for fresh or dried flowers, or even for growing small houseplants.