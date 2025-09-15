Is There Even A Difference Between Mason Jars And Canning Jars?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The term Mason jar is often used to mean any kind of glass canning jar, in the same way that people refer to all types of facial tissue as Kleenex. However, not all canning jars are made by the Mason brand or have a Mason jar design. These days, you can find a wide variety of different canning jar brands and styles on the market. So while all Mason jars can be used for canning, not all canning jars are actually Mason jars.

If you have ever wondered who really makes Mason jars, you're not alone. It can be confusing since a few different companies sell jars with the Mason embossing. The Mason brand all started when John Landis Mason patented the jars in 1858. However, when his patent expired in 1879, Alexander Kerr changed the lid's one-piece design into a two-piece mechanism that is still used today. Then, the Ball Brothers mass-produced the jars using Kerr's design.

As home canning has come in and out of favor throughout the decades since, so has the manufacturing and availability of various styles of canning jars. Now that so many people use Mason jars to make cooking easier and to store or even serve food in, the jars will likely continue to be manufactured by many different companies.