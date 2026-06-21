6 Defunct Restaurant Chains That Reopened

Restaurant chains go ka-put for a lot of different reasons. There's the exciting stuff, of course, like bankruptcy, scandal, corporate mismanagement, or a pandemic that emptied dining rooms overnight. But there's also the mundane. A chain might be bested by its competitors. It might be torn apart by investment bankers who think they know the food industry. Whatever the cause, the impact is worse. Diners make memories at their favorite chain restaurants. Employees make a living. Fortunately, as it turns out, a restaurant going defunct isn't always permanent.

Mining the collective associations, memories, and nostalgia to make sales is one feature of late-stage capitalism. Sometimes, this can have the benefit of leading to delicious decisions. Across the country, restaurant chains that once disappeared are starting to relight their signage, giving excitement to guests who missed their favorite brand.

Jokes aside, the reasons behind a restaurant's revival are as varied as the reasons for collapse. In the case of Chi-Chi's, for example, a founder's descendant is chasing a family legacy. At Sweet Tomatoes, investment groups are betting that a recognizable name and a loyal fanbase can reverse the effects of COVID-19. Arthur Treacher's shows that sometimes all it takes is a single surviving location to quietly prove there's still an appetite for centuries-old recipes. What unites these restaurant reopenings isn't (just) nostalgia; it's betting that the tastes that people once loved, like a salad bar, a chimichanga, or a 39-cent burger, haven't really changed all that much.