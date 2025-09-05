The 1980s Burger Chain Restaurant That's Making A Comeback In Michigan
If you were opening a new burger restaurant, how quickly do you think you could get it running? The company behind Hot 'n Now, a drive-thru burger chain that all but vanished years ago, has just made a comeback in Michigan. The company puts an entire restaurant building together in just one day. That's a pretty impressive turnaround for anyone besides an Amish village erecting a barn. Now there are two new locations up and running with plans for more in the future.
Hot 'n Now dates back to 1984, when the chain first opened in Kalamazoo, Michigan. A true drive-thru, there is no dining area in the restaurant. You either pull up in your car, or you can order from a walk-up window, but that's it. The chain expanded quickly through the '80s until there were over 150 locations across the country. But as with what happened with the Arthur Treacher's chain, things went south when the company was bought out by new owners.
In Hot 'n Now's case, it was bought by Taco Bell (who, in turn, was owned by PepsiCo at the time). In short order, the chain went under, leaving only one location operating in Sturgis, Michigan. Interestingly, In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder revealed in her new book, "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger," that Pepsi buying Hot 'n Now is actually why In-N-Out doesn't serve Pepsi, as they had agreed not to compete, but the latter broke the promise. While the Sturgis location hung on as the last outpost, people were driving up to 7.5 hours to experience the nostalgia of the burgers. Luckily for fans, there are now two new locations in Wayland and Alpena, Michigan.
The Hot 'n Now experience
Each Hot 'n Now restaurant is prefabricated in what the company calls its "plug-and-play" concept. These restaurants are manufactured in a warehouse, and then the pieces are driven to the new location and assembled on-site. Everything is prewired and pre-plumbed, so there is very little to set up. Because the locations are all electric, there's no need to worry about gas hookups.
Hot 'n Now features many of the staples you'd expect on a drive-thru burger menu: burgers, cheeseburgers, french fries, and other combos are available. The chain puts its own spin on things, including a Michigan classic olive burger, which is exactly what it sounds like — a burger topped with olives. It also offers cheesy tater tots and pretzel bites. You can even buy hamburgers in discounted packs of ten.
It's the price of Hot 'n Now that draws a lot of people in. Back in the 1990s, hamburgers were just 39 cents each, as were fries and drinks. Time catches up with everyone, and things are a little pricier today. However, they're still a bargain compared to many other fast food spots. An olive burger combo with regular fries and a Pepsi will set you back $6.70 at the Sturgis location. A combo, plus cheesy tots on the side, will cost about $9. These prices have barely changed from what they were a few years back. If you're into nostalgia or just want a good deal while finding yourself in Michigan, take a drive and try it for yourself.