Does Burger King Have A Better Double Cheeseburger Than McDonald's? Here's Where It Ranked In Our Taste Test
Burger King and McDonald's have been friendly adversaries, and sometimes bitter rivals, for many years. The so-called "Burger Wars" started in the 1970s, and things got so heated that, at one point, McDonald's sued "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor Sarah Michelle Gellar for appearing in a Burger King commercial — when she was just 5 years old. These days, things are calmer, but there can still only be one "best" burger out there. So, which one is it? When our taste tester ranked fast food double cheeseburgers, Burger King ended up beating McDonald's.
Neither McDonald's nor Burger King took top marks for their double cheeseburger, however; that honor went to Shake Shack. McDonald's, meanwhile, had the worst showing out of every burger, claiming the seventh spot. Burger King leapfrogged Wendy's and claimed the fifth spot overall.
The McDonald's double cheeseburger features two beef patties, two slices of cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a plain bun. Our taste tester found it excessively dry and flavorless. The onion taste was so lacking they had to double check to make sure they were even included. On the other hand, Burger King's double cheeseburger had a few more redeeming qualities. Served on a sesame seed bun, it features two flame-broiled patties, two slices of cheese, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. Unlike McDonald's, the patties here had real flavor. The grill added its own taste, but the meat was also seasoned. Add in a bun with seeds, and this made for a much tastier burger.
The king of burgers?
It's no secret that McDonald's is the most successful fast food restaurant out there, so some people clearly love the company's burgers. That said, our taste tester wasn't the only person who put Burger King ahead of McDonald's when it came to double cheeseburgers. On Reddit, after one person made a thread explaining why they thought McDonald's was best, the first comment vehemently disagreed. "BK Double Cheeseburger clears McDonald's any day," they said. A second Redditor agreed, saying, "Honestly I think most BK items are better than their McD counterparts." Later in the thread, a fan of both burgers wrote that "the flame-grilled patty, and superior pickles, gives BK the win for me, but I enjoy McD's double cheeseburger as well."
The double cheeseburger showdown isn't even the first time one of our taste testers has chosen Burger King over McDonald's. When we put the Whopper and the Big Mac head-to-head, Burger King left McDonald's in the dust once again. Burger King won out in terms of taste and size for the burger patty, toppings, variations, and combo options. The Big Mac only excelled in terms of the bun, price, and some of the nutritional metrics. As tasty as a Big Mac may be, it just doesn't stack up to a Whopper.
According to a 2026 YouGov poll of over 40,000 people, it's actually Five Guys that makes the best burgers in America. Notably, Burger King ranked number two — and McDonald's came in fifth.