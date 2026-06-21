Does Burger King Have A Better Double Cheeseburger Than McDonald's? Here's Where It Ranked In Our Taste Test

Burger King and McDonald's have been friendly adversaries, and sometimes bitter rivals, for many years. The so-called "Burger Wars" started in the 1970s, and things got so heated that, at one point, McDonald's sued "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor Sarah Michelle Gellar for appearing in a Burger King commercial — when she was just 5 years old. These days, things are calmer, but there can still only be one "best" burger out there. So, which one is it? When our taste tester ranked fast food double cheeseburgers, Burger King ended up beating McDonald's.

Neither McDonald's nor Burger King took top marks for their double cheeseburger, however; that honor went to Shake Shack. McDonald's, meanwhile, had the worst showing out of every burger, claiming the seventh spot. Burger King leapfrogged Wendy's and claimed the fifth spot overall.

The McDonald's double cheeseburger features two beef patties, two slices of cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard on a plain bun. Our taste tester found it excessively dry and flavorless. The onion taste was so lacking they had to double check to make sure they were even included. On the other hand, Burger King's double cheeseburger had a few more redeeming qualities. Served on a sesame seed bun, it features two flame-broiled patties, two slices of cheese, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. Unlike McDonald's, the patties here had real flavor. The grill added its own taste, but the meat was also seasoned. Add in a bun with seeds, and this made for a much tastier burger.