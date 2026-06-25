Marinate Steak In These 3 Simple Ingredients For Flavorful Results You Won't Forget

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There are few more satisfying revelations than when an experiment in the kitchen works out so well, it becomes one of your go-to recipes of choice. That's why I urge you to try this steak marinade I threw together to make use of pantry staples, only for it to become an immediate favorite. It requires just three ingredients to yield intensely flavorful results: balsamic vinegar, red wine, and liquid smoke.

The balsamic vinegar introduces acidity, which helps tenderize the meat by denaturing its proteins. It also has sweetness, and its relatively high natural sugar content helps the meat caramelize. The red wine also carries some acidity, but its main role is to provide complexity and depth of flavor, while the liquid smoke brings — you guessed it — smokiness. As the size of your steak may vary, this is more a recipe of ratios than of measurements, roughly breaking down into two parts balsamic vinegar, one part red wine, and a few dashes of liquid smoke.

Make sure you use a high quality balsamic vinegar, preferably a traditional one from Modena. You can use whatever red wine you have on hand, but given the choice, I tend to opt for a spicy, fruity, and slightly herbaceous Italian Chianti. It's a good idea to always have liquid smoke in your pantry, so feel free to use your own preferred brand, but in my opinion the marinade works best with the hickory-infused variety, and I tend to stick with Colgin Liquid Smoke. A word of warning, though — when using liquid smoke, a little goes a long way, as it is strong stuff (trust me, get any on your fingers and you'll be smelling like a bonfire for the rest of the day).