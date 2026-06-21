Consumer Reports Reveals The 3 Best Times A Year To Buy A Refrigerator
When shopping for a new fridge, you want to avoid the most unreliable brands, find a good model that will serve you for at least a decade, and hopefully save a few precious bucks by snagging a discount. The price is a huge deciding factor that can cause us to pass on a dream appliance when it doesn't fit in our budget. However, one of the mistakes you might be making when buying a new fridge is taking the first price you see as the final one, without considering the month in which you're shopping. Throughout the year, the price of fridges can vary significantly — according to Consumer Reports, you'll find the best deals in July, September, and November.
For the first half of the year, retailers usually focus on selling brand-new fridge models at premium prices. These prices are especially high in June, as the demand for fridges gets higher at the onset of summer. If you can hold off with the purchase until July, though, you're going to get a much better deal. July starts with Independence Day, and a lot of retailers will have limited-time deals for big holidays. Often, this month is also when Prime Day happens on Amazon (although the exact date varies from year to year), and many other retailers will drop their prices on large appliances during the same time just to compete with Amazon. These discounts can save you a few hundred dollars on a fridge.
The second half of the year is the best time to buy a refrigerator
September begins with Labor Day, another holiday when you'll see discounts on large kitchen appliances offered by big retailers. The month also marks a time when stores are looking through their unsold inventory and pushing forward slightly older models to make space for new appliances that are inevitably coming in the new year. If you're open to buying a model that's one or two years old, you're highly likely to find it at a darn good price in September. It may feel alluring to instantly invest in the latest high-tech fridge, but so many appliance brands are overpriced that buying an older model is the only way to get a good product for a decent price.
Finally, there's November; the month of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest days for savings, when the prices are the lowest they will be the entire year. If you have your eye on an especially pricey model, this is your best chance to snag it at a gasp-inducing deal. We're not just talking mini discounts here — Black Friday bargains can take off half the price, making a very significant difference for your wallet. The only downside is that, while people may not be aware of the discounts in July and September, they definitely know about Black Friday, so good deals tend to sell out fast.