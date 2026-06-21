Consumer Reports Reveals The 3 Best Times A Year To Buy A Refrigerator

When shopping for a new fridge, you want to avoid the most unreliable brands, find a good model that will serve you for at least a decade, and hopefully save a few precious bucks by snagging a discount. The price is a huge deciding factor that can cause us to pass on a dream appliance when it doesn't fit in our budget. However, one of the mistakes you might be making when buying a new fridge is taking the first price you see as the final one, without considering the month in which you're shopping. Throughout the year, the price of fridges can vary significantly — according to Consumer Reports, you'll find the best deals in July, September, and November.

For the first half of the year, retailers usually focus on selling brand-new fridge models at premium prices. These prices are especially high in June, as the demand for fridges gets higher at the onset of summer. If you can hold off with the purchase until July, though, you're going to get a much better deal. July starts with Independence Day, and a lot of retailers will have limited-time deals for big holidays. Often, this month is also when Prime Day happens on Amazon (although the exact date varies from year to year), and many other retailers will drop their prices on large appliances during the same time just to compete with Amazon. These discounts can save you a few hundred dollars on a fridge.