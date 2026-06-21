Don't Wear A Tie To This Old West-Style Arizona Steakhouse

I grew up in Arizona, the heart of the Old West. Fascinated by cowboy culture, I couldn't get enough of hats, boots, kerchiefs, and horses. Which is why I loved visiting Trail Dust Town. This little slice of the Old West is a quirky, family-favorite spot in Tucson, Arizona. It features restaurants, stores, and Old West-themed attractions like a shooting gallery, gold panning area, Wild West stunt shows, and a miniature train ride. It's also home to one of my favorite childhood restaurants, Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse.

Since 1962, it has served mesquite-grilled, cowboy-cut steaks in an authentic, Old West atmosphere. Its menu features classic cowboy cookout fare, like baby back ribs, steaks, burgers, grilled chicken, loaded baked potatoes, and corn on the cob. The adjoining Silver Dollar Saloon is modeled after an 1890s bar, and offers wine, local draft beers, and hand-crafted cocktails with cute names like the Huckleberry Martini and the Cowgirl Mule. The bar is so authentic, in fact, that it even has a spittoon. But the best part about dining at Pinnacle Peak is its "No Ties Allowed" policy.

If you look up at the ceiling when you walk in, you'll see ties of all styles, colors, and patterns hanging from its rafters. This is because visitors who show up in a tie will have it ceremoniously cut off by a staff member while guests count down, chanting, "one, two, three, yee-haw!" And some guests wear a tie exactly for that reason, because it's all done in fun and is part of a 64-year-old tradition that makes Pinnacle Peak one of the best historic restaurants to visit if you want a taste of the Wild West.