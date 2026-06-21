6 Italian Food Myths, Debunked

It is only natural that once a culture, including its food, crosses an ocean, that it should begin to evolve, shift, or turn into something entirely new. Change is an inevitable fact of life, even for something as widespread and established as Italian food. Yet perhaps driven by the human condition, we try to hold on to what we know, or think we know, about a culture and its food. We search for authenticity, a thing that is elusive by nature, and sometimes we think we find it. Or perhaps we rely on family lore, taking as fact an idea, a story, or a recipe that was really just the product of some ancestor's imagination.

This is the space where myths are born. And Italian food myths have taken on the form of ideas like the Italian nonna, whose archetype can do no wrong in the kitchen, whereas in reality, plenty of Italian grandmothers only make frozen meals and persistently cook the green beans to mush. Other myths revolve around Italian dining practices, like when and where to add cheese, or what a bread stick is supposed to look like. There is certainly a romanticism involved in imagining that Italian food in America is like finding an authentic piece of the old world, but anyone who has lived in Italy, as I have, or simply been there, will have found that these romantic myths and the cold, hard reality don't always match up. Here are some of those cases.