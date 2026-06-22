10 Of The Oldest Italian Restaurants In The US

Italian restaurants aren't hard to come by in the U.S. In fact, there are over 40,000 across the entire country — so if you're craving a slice of pizza, an indulgent bowl of pasta, or the type of stacked sandwich that leaves extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinaigrette dripping down your chin, you won't be short on options.

But if you want a slice of history with your meal, there are only a few Italian restaurants that can lay claim to being among the oldest in the U.S. The eateries below are living, breathing historical records. They feel like stepping into the set of "The Godfather," can tell you stories of the motherland and Prohibition, and set your taste buds ablaze with simple, fresh Italian recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation.

Join us as we go from coast to coast, taking a closer look at 10 of the oldest Italian restaurants in the country. Just a warning, but by the end of this list, you'll probably want to jump in the car and try some of these out firsthand. To that we say: buon appetito.