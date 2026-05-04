9 Of The Oldest Pizzerias In The US
With over 60,000 pizza restaurants scattered across the US, it's never been easier to get your hands on the perfect pie. Pizza is universally loved for its easily customizable nature and comforting vibe, but there's a big difference between an expertly crafted, topping-loaded creation, and one that's been thrown together with poor-quality ingredients and little care. Where you choose to dine or grab your takeout is crucial, and if there's anyone who knows how to make a top notch pizza, it's those who have been in the business the longest.
Many of America's oldest pizzerias have been around for over a century, which has given them plenty of time to hone their craft. Having built loyal followings, these establishments continue to thrive today, still proudly standing out from the competition decades later. Each has its own story to tell, and a unique approach to creating the perfect slice. However, all have stood the test of time for good reason. So, let's explore the fascinating history of these iconic pizzerias, and the secrets behind their enduring success.
1. Lombardi's (1905)
Founded in 1905, Lombardi's is officially the oldest pizzeria in America. This charming New York City restaurant was opened by Gennaro Lombardi, an Italian immigrant who certainly knew a thing or two about pizza-making. In the early days, he sold pizza from his grocery store, but after acquiring his restaurant license, Lombardi went all in, making pizza his main offering.
Located in Little Italy, Manhattan, Lombardi's is know for its traditional coal-fired oven. In fact, the restaurant still uses the same one installed all those years ago. Baking pizzas in this way yields a distinctly chewy, charred crust and smoky flavor — the hallmark of the New York Style Pizza, of which Lombardi is considered the pioneer.
With its rustic brick interior and classic red and white tablecloths, Lombardi's appeal is clear to see. The chef's here have firmly upheld an old-school approach, using traditional Italian techniques and reaching for simple, fresh ingredients like tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil. The menu features classics like margherita and pepperoni, as well as the fan-favorite "clam pie," which comes loaded with fresh shucked clams, garlic, oregano, Romano cheese, and parsley.
(212) 941-7994
32 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012
2. Papa's Tomato Pies (1912)
It might have opened seven years after Lombardi's, but Papa's Tomato Pies proudly holds the title of oldest family owned and continually run pizzeria in the U.S. It all began back in 1910, when 15-year-old Italian immigrant Giuseppe Papa landed a job in a pizza restaurant in Trenton, New Jersey. He quickly realised he had the skills to go it alone, and in 1912, he opened his own pizzeria — Papa's Tomato Pies.
With the help of his wife, Adalene, Giuseppe lovingly handmade the dough and sauces for all of his pizzas, which fast became a hit. Over the years, the pizzeria's popularity held strong, and despite multiple moves to new premises, Papa's Tomato Pie always remained a family affair. In 1965, the restaurant was taken over by Giuseppe's daughter, Tessie, and her husband, Abie. Now, it's run by Tessie's son, Nick, with help from cousin Michael.
Papa's Tomato Pies is now located in Robbinsville, New Jersey, where it continues to delight customers with its selection of famous "Trenton Tomato Pies." These pizzas are characterized by their unique prep method, which involves adding the cheese to the dough first, and the tomatoes second. They also boast a thin, crispy crust, and typically come cooked well-done. Papa's most intriguing offering, however, is the Mustard Pie, which sees mustard spread onto the pizza dough prior to baking. According to the pizzeria, this is a local delicacy, that "some people love it, and others don't get it."
(609) 208-0006
19 Main St, Robbinsville Twp, NJ 08691
3. O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria (1914)
O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria has been around since 1914, and this restaurant clearly knows how to keep customers coming back. Founder Eugenio Brullino arrived in Boston, Massachusetts from Naples, Italy in 1913, and began working as a pastry chef. However, it was his wife Maria who first started making tomato pies. These went down a treat at local church gatherings, and it wasn't long before Brullino was inspired to open his own pizzeria.
There are now four branches of O'Scugnizzo across Utica, with the longest-standing restaurant located on Bleecker Street. While the pizzeria has always upheld its dedication to quality, its also managed to keep up with the ever-changing food landscape, by keeping the menu fresh and experimenting with new business ventures like food trucks and selling jarred sauces. Today, O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria is run by Eugenio's grandsons, Steven and Michael Burline, and pizzas are still prepared using the original recipes that made them so famous.
Known for its large, rectangular pies, O'Scugnizzo prepares its pizzas in a slightly unconventional way. Assembly doesn't begin with the sauce, but rather the cheese, with the toppings coming next. Then, the sauce is slathered over the top as the final step before baking. This upside-down approach keeps the crust extra crispy, and allows the bold, tangy flavors of the tomato sauce to shine.
(315) 732-6149
614 Bleecker Street, Utica, New York 13501
4. Totonno's Pizzeria Napolitana (1924)
Multi-award winning Coney Island pizzeria, Totonno's, has certainly faced some hardships over the years. Despite two lengthy closures due to major fires in the late 90s and early 2000s, and significant damage during hurricane Sandy in 2012, the restaurant is still going strong. Totonno's was opened in 1924, by Anthony (Totonno) Pero. The Italian immigrant had already been living in the States for over two decades, and made a name for himself as a pizzaiolo at Lombardi's (now America's oldest pizzeria). So, launching his own business was the natural next step.
Now run by Pero's granddaughter Louise and her son Lawrence, Totonno's still makes its pizza using traditional Neapolitan techniques, with dough freshly prepared each day (the restaurant even imports ingredients all the way from Italy!). It's therefore no wonder that the pizzeria has received countless accolades. Highlights include receipt of a prestigious James Beard America's Classics award in 2009, and being voted "number one pizza in America" by Food Network. Totonno's claims that the real secret to its success is its passion and "never give up attitude," passed down from the founder himself, and we can't argue with that.
(718) 372-8606
1524 Neptune Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11224
5. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana (1925)
Another immigrant-founded pizzeria that dates back over one hundred years is Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. Born from humble beginnings in New Haven, Connecticut, the restaurant has since expanded into a 17-strong chain, with locations in Florida, New York, and Maryland. Founder Frank Pepe began selling Neapolitan-style "apizzas" at Wooster Square market, by carrying the pies around on a special tray on top of his head. Soon, he was able to upgrade to a pizza wagon, and eventually secured a permanent location, opening his first restaurant on Worcester Street.
At first, Pepe kept things simple, offering just two varieties of pizzas to his customers. The Original Tomato Pie was topped with tomatoes, pecorino, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. There was also the option to add anchovies if desired. Today, the menu is much more diverse, with various meat, veggie, and seafood toppings on offer, as well as tomato-free white pizzas.
What sets Pepe's pizzas apart is the slow-fermented, high-moisture dough and the use of a coal oven. These techniques create a wonderfully light, crispy, and flavorful crust, with just the right amount of chew. Quality of ingredients is also key, and Frank Pepe's truly goes the extra mile in this department, sourcing the finest tomatoes from Naples and pecorino cheese from Sardinia. Frank Pepe's original dough recipe and baking techniques are used across all 17 restaurants, too, so you know you're getting the same authentic experience in every slice.
(203) 865-5762
157 Wooster Street, New Haven, CT 06511
6. Regina Pizzeria (1926)
Regina Pizzeria opened its doors in 1926, and as a longstanding icon of the Boston food scene, it's clearly been doing something right. As well as being the oldest pizzeria in Boston, Regina has undergone rapid expansion since its founding. It now has a whopping 20 stores across Massachusetts, and despite its growth, Regina's commitment to quality has never faltered.
The pizzeria owes its success to the Polcari family, who acquired the business in the early 1940s. John Polcari Sr. was first to take the helm, using traditional family recipes to craft Neapolitan-style pies with simple toppings like mushrooms, peppers, and anchovies. As Regina's was passed down through the generations, its offerings evolved to suit changing tastes. Pepperoni hit the menu in the 1950s, and the modern line up features a whole host of gourmet-style toppings, including rosemary ham, buffalo chicken, and caramelized onions.
What makes Regina's pizza particularly special is its aged, natural yeast dough, which is made with a closely-guarded recipe. The chain has also perfected its sauce, describing the tomato mixture as "light, yet spicy, with a hint of aged romano." High-quality, natural ingredients are also the go-to across the board, ensuring every bite is packed with freshness and flavor.
(617) 227-0765
11½ Thacher St, Boston, MA 02113
7. Santora's Pizzeria (1927)
Head to Depew in Western New York, and you'll find another of the country's oldest pizzerias — Santora's. The business started as small food store, which Italian immigrant Fioravante Santora ran from his family home on Seneca St. He and his wife Maria made cookies, candies, and pastries using traditional Neapolitan recipes, selling these alongside their homemade pizzas. The Santora's were the first to bring pizza to the Buffalo area, and went on to open their first official restaurant in 1927. Since then, multiple generations of the family have continued to grow the business, setting up shop in two additional locations.
Santora's indulgent approach to pizza-making is now widely referred to as "Buffalo-style," having been replicated by various eateries in the area. The crust is thick and pillowy, yet perfectly crisp and golden. Each pie is adorned with an incredibly generous helping of cheese, and thick-cut "cup and char" pepperoni is a go-to topping. This crisps up beautifully around the edges during baking, curling into a cup shape that allows the flavorful grease to pool inside.
The current menu at Santora's has something for everyone, with standouts including "Da Boss' Favorite" (mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, hot banana peppers, onions, and Santora's sauce) and "Stinger Pizza" (blue cheese, wing sauce, chicken fingers, steak, fried onions, mozzarella, and provolone). And, if you're not in the mood for pizza, you can grab some chicken wings, or perhaps a salad, sub, or pasta dish instead.
(716) 668-3355
3440 Transit Rd., Depew, NY 14043
8. John's of Bleeker Street (1929)
When Italian-born Giovanni John Sasso opened his pizzeria on Sullivan Street, New York in 1929, little did he know that business would still be booming almost a century on. Here, he baked pizzas in a traditional coal-fired brick oven, which he even dismantled and took with him when he later moved to the still-thriving Bleecker Street location.
In 1954, Sasso sold John's of Bleecker Street to brothers Augustine and Joe Vesce, who owned the restaurant until the early 1980s. John's was then taken over by the brothers' nephew Bob Vittoria, along with business partner Peter Castellotti, both of whom have since kept the business within their families.
John's pizza is consistently ranked amongst the best in New York, and frequently has queues of hungry customers lining up outside. All of the restaurant's pizzas begin with the "John's Original" base — a classic blend of mozzarella and tomato sauce. The crust is thin, crispy, and perfectly charred, and the sauce boasts a vibrant, naturally sweet flavor. If you prefer your pizzas fully-loaded, there are plenty of delicious savory toppings to choose from, such as hearty meatballs, spicy cherry peppers, creamy ricotta, and briny Kalamata olives.
(212) 243-1680
278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
9. Patsy's Pizzeria (1933)
Patsy's Pizzeria holds a special place in New York's history, and it's been serving up its famous pies since 1933. Pasquale "Patsy" Lancieri and his wife Carmella founded the original East Harlem restaurant, which still operates today, and the pioneering couple were the first people in the city to sell pizza by the slice. This transformed the beloved Italian staple into a handy grab-and-go option.
After business quickly began to boom, the Lancieri's expanded their operation, purchasing additional restaurant space nearby. Over the years, Patsy's Pizzeria built a strong reputation, so much so that it became a favorite amongst celebrities. Frank Sinatra was a regular visitor, and the Godfather's Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro famously dropped in, further fuelling the restaurant's hype.
Patsy sadly passed away in the 1970s, and Carmella later sold the business to friend Frank Brija. Now owned by Frank's son Adem, Patsy's has 16 locations across New York, and it continues to attract customers from far and wide. The pizzeria's approach is simple, traditional, and incredibly effective. Classic thin and crispy New York-style pizzas are prepared with fresh toppings and baked in a coal-fired oven, and these legendary pies receive countless glowing reviews. While classics like the margherita and white pizza remain staples on the menu, diners can also add a wide variety of toppings, from broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes to Parma ham and buffalo chicken.
(212) 534-9783
2287 1st Ave, New York, NY 10035