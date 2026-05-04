9 Of The Oldest Pizzerias In The US

With over 60,000 pizza restaurants scattered across the US, it's never been easier to get your hands on the perfect pie. Pizza is universally loved for its easily customizable nature and comforting vibe, but there's a big difference between an expertly crafted, topping-loaded creation, and one that's been thrown together with poor-quality ingredients and little care. Where you choose to dine or grab your takeout is crucial, and if there's anyone who knows how to make a top notch pizza, it's those who have been in the business the longest.

Many of America's oldest pizzerias have been around for over a century, which has given them plenty of time to hone their craft. Having built loyal followings, these establishments continue to thrive today, still proudly standing out from the competition decades later. Each has its own story to tell, and a unique approach to creating the perfect slice. However, all have stood the test of time for good reason. So, let's explore the fascinating history of these iconic pizzerias, and the secrets behind their enduring success.