This New Jersey Pizzeria Is Over 110 Years Old And It's Still Run By The Same Family

If there's one type of food that Americans adore it's pizza. Everyone has their favorites. There are the big chains, local hotspots, and family-owned institutions. Then of course you've got the Chicago deep dish versus New York thin slice debate. But if you're looking for the oldest continuously-open family-run pizzeria in the U.S., it's located outside the big cities — and can be found in a small town called Trenton in New Jersey, where PaPa's Tomato Pies has sat in various locations for a whopping 113 years.

It's perhaps unsurprising that this pizza place is located in the Northeast, given the area's strong Italian-American heritage, boasting varying pizza styles, like New England style pizza and New Haven style. But the longevity of PaPa's Tomato Pies truly is something to behold. It was first opened in 1912 by an Italian immigrant from Naples named Giuseppe Papa, or Joe, as he was known. Joe started out working at Trenton's very first pizzeria when he was 15-years-old and just two years later he opened his own restaurant.

The business flourished due to the care taken by Joe and his wife Adalene, who made all the dough by hand and cooked the pies in coal-fired ovens. They did everything by hand, from peeling their own tomatoes to cutting fresh mozzarella. When Joe passed away in 1965, his daughter Tessie and her husband Abie took over. Today, the restaurant is run by their son Nick Azzaro and his cousin Michael – making PaPa's Tomato Pies a true family affair.