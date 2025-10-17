18 Best Italian Restaurants In Philadelphia

There are many scrumptious foods and drinks to try in Philadelphia. But let's get one thing straight about the City of Brotherly Love: There's more to the food scene here than cheesesteaks. If you aren't aware, Italian culture has seeped deeply into the city, and a lot of Italian-Americans live there, too. This means that the food is second to none. As an Italian from the Philly area, I can attest that I've had better pasta at eateries in Philadelphia than at some restaurants in Italy (yes, really).

The care and love from these Italian restaurants in Philly, combined with the grit and persistence in the city's DNA, make for some incredible dishes here. I did a lot of research to create a comprehensive list of the absolute best Italian restaurants you can find in Philly, from literal hole-in-the-wall spots to fancy, upscale places. There's one thing they all have in common: They're serving up the best Italian food you can find in all of Philly — just be sure to avoid these mistakes when ordering.