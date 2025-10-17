18 Best Italian Restaurants In Philadelphia
There are many scrumptious foods and drinks to try in Philadelphia. But let's get one thing straight about the City of Brotherly Love: There's more to the food scene here than cheesesteaks. If you aren't aware, Italian culture has seeped deeply into the city, and a lot of Italian-Americans live there, too. This means that the food is second to none. As an Italian from the Philly area, I can attest that I've had better pasta at eateries in Philadelphia than at some restaurants in Italy (yes, really).
The care and love from these Italian restaurants in Philly, combined with the grit and persistence in the city's DNA, make for some incredible dishes here. I did a lot of research to create a comprehensive list of the absolute best Italian restaurants you can find in Philly, from literal hole-in-the-wall spots to fancy, upscale places. There's one thing they all have in common: They're serving up the best Italian food you can find in all of Philly — just be sure to avoid these mistakes when ordering.
The Victor Café
A legendary restaurant in Philly, not just in terms of Italian spots, The Victor Café is known for a few things: being part of the Rocky franchise, its good food, and its opera-singing waiters. No, I'm not kidding. Part of the experience at this restaurant is being serenaded by waiters with voices that, if you close your eyes, could seem to be emanating from a Broadway show.
Outside of the restaurant being a part-dinner-part-show fest, the food here is excellent. Its meatballs, in particular, are well-known. While The Victor Café has a small menu, every item on it has been perfected. There are even vegan options for those who want the real, old-school Italian restaurant experience without compromising their diet. For more widespread options, check out these vegan restaurants in Philadelphia.
(215) 468-3040
1303 Dickinson St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine
Looking to feel transported to an ancient, regal castle? And do you want to eat some of the best pasta of your life while you're there? Look no further than Cicala, then. Everything here is created with care, from the way the velvet curtains are positioned to how the homemade pasta is rolled.
For an appetizer, you can't go wrong with the calamari. For an entrée, I'd recommend either pappardelle al ragù (wide ribbon pasta with wild boar ragù and Parmigiano Reggiano) or ravioli allo scoglio (lemon and ricotta ravioli with clams, shrimp calamari, and tomatoes). Every option is well-thought-out, so nothing can do you wrong here. It's on this list (and many others across the internet) for a reason.
(267) 886-9334
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
A Mano
Elegant, refined, and memorable, A Mano offers Italian food in a more modern way, and the city is here for it. Just one glance at the restaurant's Instagram page will show you what your dining experience will be like. A Mano serves delicious Italian food that looks good and tastes incredible, too.
Some people on social media have called it an "underrated BYOB spot in the city," their "favorite Italian restaurant in Philly," and even the "perfect date spot." I have to agree with all those sentiments. On the menu, you'll find sumptuous pastas dolloped with creamy ricotta, crispy chicken Milanese, and even saffron rotolo. Keep in mind the menu can adjust seasonally, so it won't hurt to visit at least four times a year.
(215) 236-1114
2244 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Osteria
Part-time literal wedding venue and full-time Italian restaurant, Osteria has made a name for itself in Philadelphia. It opened in 2007 and has continued to wow people ever since, thanks to its indoor-outdoor atmosphere and tasty bites. If you're able to get an outdoor reservation, snag one, since the space is truly stunning.
There's an abundance of wine, cocktails, and zero-proof options to pair with your meal, not to mention its wine list, which has over 500 bottles. Pizza, pasta, and protein-centered options all await you, like the Parma pizza (with prosciutto), seasonally-flavored gnocchi (one of the Italian dishes you need to try at least once), and seared duck breast.
(215) 763-0920
640 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
L'Angolo Ristorante
This restaurant is a total gem, and if you have the chance to go, definitely do. L'Angolo is the epitome of a mom-and-pop Italian restaurant with a Philly feel, and I love that. You'll love it, too. Not only is the atmosphere self-described as "cozy," but the food simply can't be beaten. If you grew up with an Italian grandparent cooking for you, this will transport you back to those days.
All the usual Italian suspects are on the menu, from veal Parmesan to branzino to spaghetti with clams. There's even cannoli and tiramisu on the dessert menu. But these are classics done well, which makes them stand out from the crowd. Take your family to this spot and share the Philly-Italian-American experience with them.
langolo-ristorante.restaurants-world.com
(215) 389-4252
1415 W Porter St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Dante & Luigi's
With a name like Dante & Luigi's, how could you mistake this spot for anything but an Italian restaurant? I mean that in the most affectionate way. This restaurant is just a few blocks from the Italian market and has been lauded in everything from the local news to other best-of lists to my high school friend's Facebook post. And Dante & Luigi's is deserving of all that widespread praise.
Like the authentic Italian restaurant it is, there's a 10% discount with a cash payment. The eatery was established in 1899, and the menu is written in a fancy script font to reflect its graceful roots. This is true Italian American culture, people. The rigatoni carbonara is prepared "classically," which is what you want to hear, and the perciatelli genovese is the restaurant's signature dish, which tells me everything I need to know. Dante & Luigi's is a winner that I don't see going anywhere anytime soon.
(215) 922-9501
762 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
The Saloon
Established in the 1960s, The Saloon is a Philly staple with moody lighting, tasty food, excellent drinks, and interesting artwork. Every Italian restaurant in Philadelphia (and on this list) is different in its own way, and The Saloon is just as unique as the others. The first thing you may notice in this restaurant is the fully functioning bar, a staple of the room; you can actually sit down at it, too, and order.
The Saloon brings in a wide range of clientele, but what unites them is the desire to enjoy great Italian food in a cool atmosphere. It's moody, vibey, and also distinctly Italian. There are daily specials, lots of fun appetizers like poblano peppers and clams casino, and entrées like the New York strip and the Bosses' chicken (chicken paillard with sweet and hot peppers). Come here for the vibe, but stay for the fantastic food.
(215) 627-1811
750 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Murph's Bar
If you're asking how an Irish pub called "Murph's Bar" could possibly earn a place on a best Italian restaurants list, that means you need to sit back and get schooled. First, it's Philly; anything goes. Second, it's an Irish pub serving excellent Italian food, with a Puglia-born Italian chef at the helm of the kitchen. The story, in short, is that it started as an Irish pub (and still is), but Italian Francesco Bellastelli came to be a regular at the bar and offered his services, and the rest is history. Many people online vouch for the legitimacy of Murph's Bar and how good the Italian food is there. Yes, Italian food, not Irish food.
The cash-only spot offers items like fried smoked mozzarella, strozzapreti, puttanesca pasta, and tagliatelle with black truffle. Every food option has a recommended drink next to it, as it pairs well with the dish. The restaurant's intentionality describes this neighborhood favorite spot to a T.
(215) 425-1847
202 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Marra's
For some of the best pizza in the city, look no further than Marra's. This restaurant is renowned for its creative, expertly crafted pizza, and the whole place is anchored by a strong 90-year history in Philly. Those extensive years in the business have helped Marra's to expand its menu to include lunch and dinner options, along with many different Italian offerings.
There are seafood options, an entire veal section, chicken dishes, hot sandwiches, homemade pasta, calzones, and the star of the show, brick oven pizza. You can customize your pie with pretty much any toppings you want, but some of the fan favorites are buffalo chicken, pizza Margherita, and pizza alla blanca.
(215) 463-9249
1734 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Radicchio Cafe
Self-described as a historic modern Italian restaurant, Radicchio Cafe is just that. The restaurant is elegant and refined without feeling too stuffy or too cold and minimalist, striking its own balance somewhere in the middle. If some Italian restaurants give the vibe that your grandparents established it, then Radicchio Cafe is like the brainchild of your cool, millennial Italian cousin.
There are fun drinks like espresso martinis, bottles of classic Italian wine, and a full bar to order from. Combine your drink with quintessential Italian dishes, and you've got a fun evening ahead of you. Don't forget to end the night with a scoop of gelato for a refreshing finale.
(215) 627-6850
402 Wood St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Little Nonna's
Isn't that the most charming restaurant name you've ever heard of? Well, take a look at Little Nonna's website and prepare to be even more charmed. I'm obsessed with the design of it, and it's not only endearing, but it perfectly encapsulates the restaurant's essence. With over 12,000 Instagram followers, Little Nonna's is anything but little. Luckily, it still manages to maintain that homegrown feeling.
Mismatched plates, cloth napkins, and red accents all bring the charm to this Philly favorite. If you haven't been to Little Nonna's, I think you should put it at the top of your list, like, ASAP. You can make a reservation if needed, and it's definitely warranted on a weekend night. This place is popular for good reason. Every sauce is out of this world and pairs well with each dish. At Little Nonna's, the details extend from the décor to the food. It's all very well thought out, and you should definitely visit.
(215) 546-2100
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Palizzi Social Club
You cannot simply make a reservation at this restaurant, nor would you likely get the chance to dine there. But just because it's an exclusive members-only club doesn't mean it should be excluded from this list. The food is legitimately next level, which is why everyone who has ever caught wind of Palizzi Social Club wants in.
There are only 30 seats in the whole place; it's open four nights a week, and it's potentially the most exclusive restaurant in the city. But everyone who has dined there has absolutely raved about every dish, and after over 100 years in business, that praise clearly isn't just because they got into a club others can't. The clamoring for a seat at Palizzi's table is warranted.
1408 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Villa Di Roma
A family-run classic Italian spot, places like Villa Di Roma are very common in Philadelphia, helping to make the city a smorgasbord of Italian restaurants. So, what does Villa Di Roma do to stand out from the crowd? Firstly, it has won many awards for its meatballs, homemade sauce, and general excellence. But more importantly, it stands out for making Italian food really well.
Nothing is overcomplicated here, which means its chefs have perfected the basics of Italian cooking. This translates into every dish on the menu; when you get the fundamentals right, nothing you eat here can be bad. In fact, it's all exceptional, and one bite will transport you to another time.
(215) 592-1295
936 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
La Famiglia Ristorante
It's all in the name here; La Famiglia Ristorante is just that. Stepping inside this restaurant is an all-encompassing experience. The décor is texturally interesting and layered. Dark wood trim meets gold accents and plush pinky seats to create a lush interior. The food and wine offerings are just as layered and interesting.
This is proven by the restaurant consistently winning the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 13 consecutive years and receiving great reviews on sites like Tripadvisor and OpenTable. Just reading the menu makes my mouth water. In particular, I'm now craving the 28-ounce ribeye, the homemade biscotti, and a nice glass of wine. Go here for a celebratory occasion like an anniversary or birthday, and live it up in style, the Italian way.
(215) 922-2803
8 S Front St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Scannicchio's Italian Restaurant
Scannicchio's has everything you could want in a homey Italian restaurant. Every pillar of what makes an Italian restaurant excellent is present here. The classic menu sections of appetizers, salads, pasta, seafood, chicken, veal, specialty meats, and sides are all accounted for.
Netizens have called Scannicchio's "the best of South Philly," which is a big statement. But it's deserved. This restaurant stands tall in a sea of many competitors, and after over 20 years in business, it has stood the test of time well. Try the pork chops and clams casino when you go, as those are the restaurant's signature dishes.
(215) 468-3900
2500 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Le Virtù
What makes Le Virtù stand out from the pack is its commitment to farm-to-table dining and sustainability. Those aren't keywords you'll often hear at an Italian place, but Le Virtù stands by them. And, thankfully, it doesn't compromise on classic Italian flavors or quality to get there, either.
There are even gluten-free options for every pasta dish, which is uncommon at many Italian restaurants. Check out the happy hour specials to get a sense of the place while also scoring some deals — you won't regret it. Sit outside if you have good weather and the opportunity; it's lively, fun, and there's a beautiful mural for you to admire while dining.
(215) 271-5626
1927 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Vetri Cucina
Labeled as one of the best restaurants in Philadelphia by Tasting Table in a previous piece, Vetri Cucina, of course, had to be included in the Italian restaurant roundup as well. It belongs on both lists because its intimate atmosphere invites people to have the most authentic Italian experience possible in the city, and it does so very well.
This is modern fine dining with a warm, inviting twist. The entire Vetri team is welcoming and eager for you to enjoy the dishes. And I know you will: The food here will probably be a lasting memory in the weeks and years to come, and you'll find yourself checking the calendar for when you can go back. Make sure to book a reservation, as this is a very sought-after hot spot.
(215) 732-3478
1312 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Ralph's Italian Restaurant
One of the oldest Italian restaurants in Philadelphia is still one of the best. Isn't that amazing? Ralph's Italian Restaurant is widely known in the city, even through many generations, for being an unbeatable classic to return to when a new place just doesn't hit the spot.
Ralph's Italian Restaurant always knows how to scratch the itch when you're craving good Italian food. You can even get it catered, which I will definitely be taking advantage of in the future. Who wouldn't want to indulge in homemade penne alla vodka, lasagna, saltimbocca, and sausage and peppers whenever they so desire? But the best way to enjoy Ralph's deliciousness is truly in person for the full, authentic experience.
(215) 627-6011
760 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Methodology
To create this list of the best Italian restaurants in Philadelphia, which is quite a tall order, I had to rely on a few elements. First, I drew on my first-hand experience of the city. I'm from the area and have been to several of these spots. Second, I spoke with friends and family who are also familiar with the restaurants in the city to get a wider scope of the best local spots. Finally, I scoured the internet to really make sure I wasn't missing any amazing restaurants.
Additionally, I looked at customer reviews, comments, Reddit threads, and more to find out which places are truly the best, rather than just the most hyped up. As an Italian from the Philly area, I hope this list does the city proud and highlights some of the most delicious and wonderful Italian restaurants Philadelphia has to offer. For more culinary adventure, here are some of the best Italian restaurants in the U.S.