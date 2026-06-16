The Fast Food Chain Boomers Are More Likely To Visit Than McDonald's In 2026

It can be easy to forget that our tastes in fast food as Americans aren't uniform, and things really change as you ask Boomers and older customers what they like. While McDonald's is the most ubiquitous and famous, you could be forgiven for thinking Taco Bell or Chick-fil-A are also among the most beloved fast food chains in the country, given how they often dominate commercial space and command legions of devoted fans. And if you were talking to younger Americans, you would be right. But if you ask people in the U.S. over the age of 65, as YouGov did in its new restaurant brand survey, you'll find that seniors prefer Wendy's more than any other chain.

This data comes from a huge poll of 48,400 American consumers, who were asked about a range of fast food behaviors over the past year. That's enough people that YouGov could break down results into four age brackets. When asked what chains people consider going to when looking for fast food, Wendy's ranked number one among the 65+ bracket, with 31.3%, barely edging out McDonald's at number two with 31.2%. The remaining top five fast food for seniors were rounded out by Subway at three, Burger King at four, and, in another surprise, Arby's in fifth. Boomers were by far the largest fans of Wendy's overall. The chain ranked third among those ages 45–64, but didn't make the top five for consumers under 30.