The Fast Food Chain Boomers Are More Likely To Visit Than McDonald's In 2026
It can be easy to forget that our tastes in fast food as Americans aren't uniform, and things really change as you ask Boomers and older customers what they like. While McDonald's is the most ubiquitous and famous, you could be forgiven for thinking Taco Bell or Chick-fil-A are also among the most beloved fast food chains in the country, given how they often dominate commercial space and command legions of devoted fans. And if you were talking to younger Americans, you would be right. But if you ask people in the U.S. over the age of 65, as YouGov did in its new restaurant brand survey, you'll find that seniors prefer Wendy's more than any other chain.
This data comes from a huge poll of 48,400 American consumers, who were asked about a range of fast food behaviors over the past year. That's enough people that YouGov could break down results into four age brackets. When asked what chains people consider going to when looking for fast food, Wendy's ranked number one among the 65+ bracket, with 31.3%, barely edging out McDonald's at number two with 31.2%. The remaining top five fast food for seniors were rounded out by Subway at three, Burger King at four, and, in another surprise, Arby's in fifth. Boomers were by far the largest fans of Wendy's overall. The chain ranked third among those ages 45–64, but didn't make the top five for consumers under 30.
Boomer's number one choice for fast food is Wendy's
For younger Americans, the most popular fast food chains were a little more predictable. McDonald's was number one across all age groups under 65, but for those under 30, Chick-fil-A was second, with 40.1% saying they consider it as an option, and Taco Bell was third, at 34.5%.
The love for the late Dave Thomas' chain is more surprising considering that Wendy's is really struggling in 2026. Overall sales at the company's U.S. locations dropped roughly 5.2% in 2025, with an even more staggering 11.2% drop in same-store sales. That has put the chain on track to close more than 300 U.S. locations. While some of the strain reflects broader challenges across the fast food industry, the company has also faced its own setbacks, including a new CEO who left within 18 months and sandwich recipe changes that alienated longtime customers. What was once the chain known for being high-quality is now known for gimmicks, a constantly changing breakfast menu, and a loss of its identity.
Those changes might explain why older generations, who have fond memories of the old Wendy's, still love the chain. It could also explain why sales are flopping. The YouGov survey showed that eating fast food is something heavily geared towards younger people. Of the Americans who regularly eat fast food, 51% are under 45, despite the fact that 58% of the country itself is over 45. Wendy's shows that in fast food, winning over older Americans doesn't always translate into strong sales.