The Best Canned Pineapple Brand In Stores Is Also Pretty Pricey
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It's always a good idea to keep your pantry stocked with canned goods, as they have an extended shelf life and can be conveniently added to your favorite recipes in a flash. Finding a reliable brand of canned pineapple ensures the tropical fruit will be accessible in your kitchen any time of year. In Tasting Table's rankings of canned pineapple brands, the hands-down best was Native Forest Organic Pineapple Chunks. Albeit on the more expensive side, glowing reviews indicate it's well worth the investment.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, this brand far exceeded any of its competitors. Bearing an aesthetically pleasing yellow color reminiscent of its fresh fruit counterpart, the taste is akin to eating a just-picked pineapple. The writer also mentions that the firm texture and indulgent mouthfeel both exemplify and justify the high price point.
Comparing a 14-ounce can of Native Forest Organic Pineapple Chunks, which retails for close to $7, and a 20-ounce can of Great Value Canned Pineapple Chunks in Pineapple Juice, which costs less than $2, it would seem almost outrageous to splurge on this canned brand. The reviews, however, speak for themselves. One satisfied customer on the Walmart product page shares, "Better than Dole. Actually tasted like fresh pineapple. Worth the money."
Customer raves for Native Forest Organic Pineapple Chunks
Considering that pineapples are among the best canned fruits to buy at the grocery store, it's good to know you're getting your money's worth when stocking up. In addition to simply snacking on the fruit, these canned goods come in especially handy for preparing desserts such as cakes, pies, tarts, and more. Many customer reviews about Native Forest Organic Pineapple Chunks tout the versatility and incomparable flavor of the canned brand.
An Amazon shopper says, "These are excellent. The pineapple tastes sweet, bright, and consistently ripe without the sour or woody texture you sometimes get from fresh pineapple. Honestly, to me this tastes better than a lot of fresh pineapple sold in grocery stores." Elsewhere on Google, a customer enthuses, "I buy this pineapple quite often. It's the best quality pineapple chunks I have seen in a canned product, looks and [tastes] like you cubed them yourself." Amid plenty of praise for the organic fruit and its accompanying juice, a small handful of outliers bemoan dented cans and an abundance of core; however, the general sentiment seems to be favorable.
Knowing that this canned pineapple serves up the fruit in its own juice, it's also a perfect choice for a flavorful cake. Use it atop pizzas (if you're into that) or blended into smoothies for a sweet treat. If you're indulging in a luxurious canned fruit, this is the best bet.