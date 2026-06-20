The Best Canned Pineapple Brand In Stores Is Also Pretty Pricey

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It's always a good idea to keep your pantry stocked with canned goods, as they have an extended shelf life and can be conveniently added to your favorite recipes in a flash. Finding a reliable brand of canned pineapple ensures the tropical fruit will be accessible in your kitchen any time of year. In Tasting Table's rankings of canned pineapple brands, the hands-down best was Native Forest Organic Pineapple Chunks. Albeit on the more expensive side, glowing reviews indicate it's well worth the investment.

Per Tasting Table's assessment, this brand far exceeded any of its competitors. Bearing an aesthetically pleasing yellow color reminiscent of its fresh fruit counterpart, the taste is akin to eating a just-picked pineapple. The writer also mentions that the firm texture and indulgent mouthfeel both exemplify and justify the high price point.

Comparing a 14-ounce can of Native Forest Organic Pineapple Chunks, which retails for close to $7, and a 20-ounce can of Great Value Canned Pineapple Chunks in Pineapple Juice, which costs less than $2, it would seem almost outrageous to splurge on this canned brand. The reviews, however, speak for themselves. One satisfied customer on the Walmart product page shares, "Better than Dole. Actually tasted like fresh pineapple. Worth the money."