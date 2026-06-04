I Tried 6 Canned Pineapple Brands And One Was Hands-Down Best

Whether you're looking for a convenient, shelf-stable way to incorporate more fruit into your diet or you simply don't want to have to break down a whole pineapple on your own, canned pineapple can come in handy. This affordable product makes it easy to keep pineapple in your pantry at all times and eliminates the need to peel a whole one. And if you buy the right brand of canned pineapple, you'll find that it tastes almost as good as the fresh variety. But which brands of pineapple are the best?

I wanted to taste the differences between pineapple brands to help you better understand which ones are worth grabbing the next time you see them at the store. After taste-testing all of these varieties for myself, I ranked them from worst to best. Although all of these canned pineapple brands tasted somewhat similar, the top-ranked variety really does deliver the freshest possible flavor. Generally speaking, the better-ranked brands in this lineup not only taste fresh but also have a firm, fibrous texture, while the lower-ranked brands are less flavorful with a softer, squishier texture.

So, let's take a closer look at some of the most recognizable canned pineapple brands out there. Then, you can discover clever ways to incorporate canned pineapple into your meals (though we think fresh is best on the grill) and canned fruit hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.