I Tried 6 Canned Pineapple Brands And One Was Hands-Down Best
Whether you're looking for a convenient, shelf-stable way to incorporate more fruit into your diet or you simply don't want to have to break down a whole pineapple on your own, canned pineapple can come in handy. This affordable product makes it easy to keep pineapple in your pantry at all times and eliminates the need to peel a whole one. And if you buy the right brand of canned pineapple, you'll find that it tastes almost as good as the fresh variety. But which brands of pineapple are the best?
I wanted to taste the differences between pineapple brands to help you better understand which ones are worth grabbing the next time you see them at the store. After taste-testing all of these varieties for myself, I ranked them from worst to best. Although all of these canned pineapple brands tasted somewhat similar, the top-ranked variety really does deliver the freshest possible flavor. Generally speaking, the better-ranked brands in this lineup not only taste fresh but also have a firm, fibrous texture, while the lower-ranked brands are less flavorful with a softer, squishier texture.
So, let's take a closer look at some of the most recognizable canned pineapple brands out there. Then, you can discover clever ways to incorporate canned pineapple into your meals (though we think fresh is best on the grill) and canned fruit hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.
6. Signature Select Pineapple Chunks
One thing I love about Signature Select is the fact that this store brand almost always delivers an excellent price. Therefore, I was surprised to find that the brand's pineapple chunks actually weren't the cheapest variety on this list — not even close. That already raises my expectations. Unfortunately, the flavor of these pineapple chunks doesn't deliver. They taste like pineapple, sure, but they're so much sweeter than the fresh variety, without that signature acidity that makes pineapple so refreshing. To make matters worse, the pineapple is also quite soft, with a limp texture that doesn't exactly look super appetizing.
Like I already mentioned, the differences between these canned pineapple brands are pretty minimal, so it's not like I think this is a particularly bad purchase. But considering that you can find better canned pineapple for cheaper, this brand just isn't the best option out there. For better quality in your canned pineapple recipe, try one of the better-ranked brands on this list.
5. 365 Pineapple Chunks
Whole Foods isn't generally recognized as a grocery store you visit when you want to find the best possible deals (and shopping there could cost you significantly more than you'd spend at other grocery stores). Still, it does have one of the cheaper canned pineapple options on this list. It's the store's 365 Pineapple Chunks, and they're fine but nothing particularly special. These pineapple chunks were also a bit too sweet for my taste, but the pineapple juice they're stored in is a little too intense compared to the juice in the Signature Select variety, which is why this brand is ranked slightly higher. Unfortunately, this brand also falls flat in texture, since these chunks are super soft, lacking the firmness you might expect from pineapple.
Another thing that I don't particularly like about this brand is the fact that the pineapple looks so pale. That doesn't necessarily affect the flavor of the fruit, per se, but this stuff definitely looks less appealing than some of the better-ranked varieties on this list. It's just one more factor to keep in mind when you're deciding which canned pineapple brand to buy.
4. Stop & Shop Pineapple Chunks
If you happen to live near a Stop & Shop, you can buy the store brand's pineapple chunks the next time you visit. In my mind, this is a totally middle-of-the-road product, both in terms of quality and price. Unfortunately, this brand's crushed pineapple is a little more pale and anemic than I like, but that doesn't seem to translate into the fruit's actual flavor. At the same time, this stuff is sweet — probably because, like the other brands, it's packed in very sweet pineapple juice. That said, I can still taste a decent amount of acidity here, which makes the fruit more balanced.
Texture-wise, this brand is also a step up from the lowest-ranked varieties since it does have some of the firmness I'd expect from fresh pineapple. However, it's still softer than what's ideal. I wouldn't really notice the texture issue if I weren't comparing so many brands at the same time, though, so it may not be a big deal for you. There isn't really anything that stands out to me about this brand, but it's a solid option if you do most of your grocery shopping at Stop & Shop anyway.
3. Sweet Harvest Crushed Pineapple
Trying to save money on groceries? Then shopping at Aldi is the way to go. It's one of the
most affordably priced grocery stores in the country, and it promises a slew of basic items that you likely use on a regular basis. Of course, the store has its own canned pineapple, which also happens to be the cheapest on this list. I could only find crushed pineapple from the store's Sweet Harvest brand, which makes this product a bit different than the others listed in this review. While I can't accurately compare this product's texture, I can attest to its more acidic flavor profile, which I think makes it one of the better options on this list. Like any canned pineapple, this stuff is obviously still sweet. But that extra dose of sourness makes this option a bit more appealing than some of the others.
Of course, you'd use crushed pineapple in different ways than you'd use chunks or slices of pineapple. I think it makes sense to use this product in pineapple-focused baked recipes, for example, but it may not be the best choice if you just want to eat some fruit straight out of the can. Whatever you use your canned pineapple for, though, you can feel good about the fact that you're both saving money and getting a solid product when you pick up Aldi's Sweet Harvest brand.
2. Dole Pineapple Slices
Dole is probably one of the most recognizable canned fruit brands. So, whatever grocery store you're shopping at, there's a good chance that you're going to come across this stuff. Although it doesn't take the very top spot in this ranking, I think it's still a better choice than most of the other varieties I tried. Firstly, Dole's fruit is quite firm — so firm, in fact, that it feels like you're actually working with fresh pineapple. There's also that lovely fibrous quality that makes pineapple such an interesting fruit on the textural front.
I also found the color to be brighter than some of the other pineapple brands I tried, and the flavor is slightly more potent, with a nice balance between sweetness and acidity. If you ask me, this is probably your best bet as a standby brand if you can't find the number one-ranked product on this list (or you're just looking for a more affordable option).
1. Native Forest Organic Pineapple Chunks
Honestly, there's really no competition here. Most of these canned pineapple brands are pretty similar. Although there are minor differences between the fruit in each can, I don't think those differences would be super recognizable without tasting all of these pineapple varieties side by side. The exception is Native Forest's Organic Pineapple Chunks. Is this one of the priciest cans of fruit I've ever purchased? Sure. But once you see how beautiful the pineapple inside is, you'll understand why spending that extra money might be worth it.
This pineapple has a bright, sunny yellow hue that honestly looks better than a lot of fresh pineapple I've seen. Flavor-wise, I think it's nearly indistinguishable from fresh pineapple, with a complexity you often find in tropical fruits. Even the texture is spot-on, with a firmness that doesn't feel like it comes from a can. I never knew that canned fruit could feel luxurious before, but this canned pineapple proves that it absolutely can. The next time I plan on making a recipe that calls for canned pineapple, this stuff is definitely going to be my first choice.
Methodology
I chose these pineapple brands based on availability at several local grocery stores. I tried to compare similar products whenever possible, but I chose sliced or crushed pineapple when chunks weren't available. The criteria for this ranking are two-fold. Firstly, I focused on the actual flavor of the fruit, with the more balanced, less sweet canned pineapple ranking near the top of the list. The sweeter and less pronounced flavors fell toward the bottom. I also considered texture, prioritizing the brands that featured firm, fibrous pineapple over varieties that were softer and more limp. I also considered the color of the fruit itself when relevant.