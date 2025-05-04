How To Pick The Best Canned Pineapple For A Flavorful Cake

At the factories where your favorite brands of canned pineapple are prepared, the fruits are neatly peeled, sliced, and washed for their journey to the grocery store. During this process, either pineapple juice or artificial syrup is added back to the can to help preserve the pineapple slices, but the difference between the two is significant. Pineapple juice is no different than the experience of slicing a fresh pineapple and working with the liquids that come from the fruit, but pineapple syrup is made up of added sugars, water, and pineapple juice. Pineapples naturally contain sugar, but syrups created with artificial sugar can add about 25% to 30% more sugar intake to your diet, not to mention vastly changing your recipe.

You may be thinking, given the confusion between juice versus syrup, why not just grab a fresh pineapple and cut up the slices for a flavorful cake? While this will work in some circumstances, canned pineapple is often preferable for a variety of reasons, such as cost-effectiveness, shelf life, and uniformity of taste. Plus, canned pineapple is more readily available in regions that don't have easy access to fresh pineapple imports year-round. If you're not using it in a cake, there are plenty of other creative ways to use canned pineapple in the kitchen — plus, many clever ways to incorporate canned pineapple into your meals.