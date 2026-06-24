Burger King's Best Chicken Item Is Also Its Most Expensive

Burgers are only one aspect of the modern drive-thru. Chicken is perhaps the undersung darling of the fast food world, and to separate the wheat from the chaff, we embarked on a comprehensive taste test with poultry as the star. Not including Burger King's secret menu or any creative BK ordering hacks, Tasting Table ranked every chicken-based item on the Burger King menu, and by our count, the most expensive option, the Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich, swept the competition.

BK's Bacon and Swiss Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich comprises a crispy breaded chicken fillet topped with savory sauce, Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes on a toasted potato bun. Smoky, salty bacon and sharp, tangy, nutty Swiss is a flavor combination that just works. As our reviewer noted, it was a welcome departure from the other mayo-centric chicken sandos on BK's menu. Add on the savory chicken patty and the textural components of the creamy sauce and crunchy veggies, and the sum is greater than its parts. Even the backseat ingredients here are doing some major lifting. The subtle sweetness of the potato bun counterbalances BK's savory Royal Sauce, a luscious moisture component. While the exact recipe remains unreleased, fans speculate that BK's creamy, tangy Royal Sauce includes some combination of mayonnaise, sweet pickle relish, vinegar, possibly ketchup or mustard, and various peppery, garlicky spices. All in all, this sammy was the most flavorful offering we sampled in our taste-test — and we're far from alone in our praise.