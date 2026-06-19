The Absolute Worst Taco On Taco Bell's Menu Is One Of The Most Expensive

Whether it's an occasional indulgence or a regular in your fast food rotation, Taco Bell's menu typically has something to satisfy just about any appetite. True to its name, the popular chain is home to a number of different taco varieties, though not all are created equal. In Tasting Table's rankings of every Taco Bell taco, the Nacho Cheese Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch was determined to be the worst of the bunch. What's more, it's among Taco Bell's pricier menu items.

While a Doritos-inspired taco shell filled with the classic ingredients and a spicy ranch sauce, all wrapped in flatbread with a layer of gooey cheese in between, sounds like a hit, this offering simply doesn't measure up. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the flavor and texture are a major, soggy disappointment. The melted cheese layer overpowers both the crunch and flavor of the nacho cheese-flavored taco shell, while the hefty shell makes the taco awkward to hold.

Although the Cheesy Gordita Crunch and Doritos Tacos Locos are among the best Taco Bell menu items, according to fans, putting the two together actually makes it worse. And depending on your specific location, a single taco could cost nearly seven dollars, which means it's also the highest-priced item in the taco section of Taco Bell's menu. So, rather than overspending on underwhelming food, consider more valuable alternatives.