How Graza Olive Oil Became So Popular

When any brand shows up out of nowhere and suddenly starts dominating grocery store shelves, it's natural to wonder where it came from, and the most prominent recent example of that is Graza olive oil. Six years ago, Graza didn't exist. Today, it's one of America's top olive oils, available almost anywhere you buy groceries, and a social media fixture. You might credit that to canny marketing, and that's certainly part of the success equation for Graza, but it also helps that the brand recognized a growing market for mid-range olive oil in the United States that was high quality, but not too expensive.

It helps that Graza just started with a genuine love of good olive oil. Founder Andrew Benin, who started out working for other trendy social-media-based companies like Casper mattresses, was interested in starting a food brand after a childhood spent struggling to eat healthy. He quit his job to work as a cook in restaurants, including the Michelin-starred restaurant Gramercy Tavern in New York. It was during a trip to Spain, where Benin's wife's family is from, that Graza first took shape. There, he saw how integral olive oil was to her family's life, and he also happened to taste the best olive oil he'd ever had.

This was the basis of what Graza would become. It is a single-origin Spanish olive oil, compared to many popular brands that use blends from different countries. In order to break into a market that is highly competitive with tons of big brands already, Graza needed to stand out from a quality standpoint. But it also needed to be accessible to people to grow.