How Crafty People Turn Old Mason Jars Into Gorgeous 'Scenterpieces' Using Gelatin And Flowers

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Reusing kitchen staples and packaging for crafty DIYs is a win-win situation. It's eco-friendly, it allows you to make what you might otherwise have bought, and it's fun and creative. Our latest DIY favorite involves Mason jars, decor, and dreamy aromas. Having been a farmhouse-chic staple for some time now, Mason jars are great for styling in your kitchen, but they can do more than just look nice. Yankee Candle coined the term "Scenterpiece" to describe an item that fills the room with a lovely fragrance while making an aesthetic statement. It's a genius combination of two things that elevate any space but can cost upwards of $24 not including scent refills. Why not save and make your own to your exact scent and style standards?

All you will need is a cleaned-out Mason jar (or jars), one ½ cup of hot water, one ½ cup of cold water, one tablespoon of salt to prevent mold, one packet of plain gelatin, some of your favorite essential oils, and anything you'd like to decorate these jars with, such as food coloring. Bring the hot water to a boil, add the gelatin, and stir until incorporated. Upon adding salt, remove the mixture from the heat and pour in the cold water. Then, add anywhere from 10 to 30 drops of the essential oils, depending on how strong you want the scent (as well as the coloring if you're using it). Pour it into your jar(s) and let it set for a few hours.