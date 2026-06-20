How Crafty People Turn Old Mason Jars Into Gorgeous 'Scenterpieces' Using Gelatin And Flowers
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Reusing kitchen staples and packaging for crafty DIYs is a win-win situation. It's eco-friendly, it allows you to make what you might otherwise have bought, and it's fun and creative. Our latest DIY favorite involves Mason jars, decor, and dreamy aromas. Having been a farmhouse-chic staple for some time now, Mason jars are great for styling in your kitchen, but they can do more than just look nice. Yankee Candle coined the term "Scenterpiece" to describe an item that fills the room with a lovely fragrance while making an aesthetic statement. It's a genius combination of two things that elevate any space but can cost upwards of $24 not including scent refills. Why not save and make your own to your exact scent and style standards?
All you will need is a cleaned-out Mason jar (or jars), one ½ cup of hot water, one ½ cup of cold water, one tablespoon of salt to prevent mold, one packet of plain gelatin, some of your favorite essential oils, and anything you'd like to decorate these jars with, such as food coloring. Bring the hot water to a boil, add the gelatin, and stir until incorporated. Upon adding salt, remove the mixture from the heat and pour in the cold water. Then, add anywhere from 10 to 30 drops of the essential oils, depending on how strong you want the scent (as well as the coloring if you're using it). Pour it into your jar(s) and let it set for a few hours.
Customizing your homemade scenterpiece
If you already have your preferred essential oils at home, this Mason jar trick is a cheap and almost effortless atmospheric boost for your kitchen or dining area — and there are so many ways to customize this craft. For starters, there's the scent. These DIY "scenterpieces" last two to three weeks, so think seasonally and create your own blends. Think lavender and lemon, rosemary and mint, or eucalyptus, orange, and cedarwood. Then, pick a color to match the aroma and/or decor (plus the season) — light purple for lavender in the spring, red or green for the holidays, etc.
Extra decor should also tie into the motif of your space, as well as any specific upcoming party plans. Mix in glitter if you're hosting a holiday party, or confetti for a birthday get-together. Dried flowers and herbs are the prettiest and most versatile year-round options. To finish, wrap ribbon, lace, or twine around the jar. These also make perfect gifts; use these Onupgo Chalkboard Stickers to label them with their scent.
Additionally, elevate this craft further by first making the Mason jar into a centerpiece with plastic spoons and paint — turn the jar into what looks like a golden pineapple or artichoke before filling it with the scented gel. A "scenterpiece" with some drama is the perfect reminder how brilliant Mason jars are for DIY party decor. Ribbon, lace, glitter, paint, and flowers turn jars into stunning vases, utensil holders, cocktail glasses — the possibilities are genuinely endless.