Cabernet Sauvignon Vs Pinot Noir: What's The Actual Difference

When it comes to drinking red wine, the old saying "different strokes for different folks" certainly applies. While some prefer an approachable, lighter style, others are attracted to a bolder, richer wine that requires more attention. The good news is that the world of red wine has something for everyone, and you don't need to be a serious connoiseur to enjoy a nice glass of red. Even if you're new to wine drinking, chances are you're familiar with Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir, two of the most popular red wine varietals available. But you might not know that, in fact, they sit at completely opposite ends of the red wine spectrum.

Both grapes originated in France, but come from regions with different climate and terroir. Pinot Noir is a delicate grape that prefers cooler temperatures, while Cabernet Sauvignon is a thick-skinned grape that thrives in warmer climates. Therefore, each style is completely different when it comes to body, tannins, acidity, color, and flavor profiles. Both have footholds in many wine producing regions across the world, which adds diversity in styles within the same varietal.

Both wines are immensely popular, and there is definitely a time and a place to enjoy each characteristic style. Let's dig a bit deeper into each of the wines so you can make a better decision on which one to pick. And while this guide is not meant to be comprehensive, it will give you all the information you'll need to choose the right wine, whether it's the best wine to pair with steak or something you can sip while flipping burgers outside on the grill.