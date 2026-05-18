Cabernet Sauvignon Vs Merlot: What's The Actual Difference

You don't need to be a wine aficionado to be familiar with two of the most popular red wines — cabernet sauvignon and merlot. These robust reds are on every supermarket shelf, in convenience stores, and almost always available at a bar or party. While these grape varietals are similar — both are descendants of the cabernet franc grape — there are distinct characteristics that make each of them unique.

Both cabernet sauvignon and merlot are Bordeaux varietals native to Southwest France. This famous wine producing area is comprised of six winemaking regions, each with its own terroir. This climate and soil diversity has helped cabernet sauvignon and merlot grapes adapt and thrive in vineyards all over the world, adding to the widespread availability of the wines and the diversity of profiles from one winemaker to another.

Both wines are dry, have deep dark color, and do well when aged in oak. More famously, they play together extremely well, and winemakers combine them in various percentages — sometimes including other grapes like cabernet franc, malbec, petit verdot, and sangiovese — to create beautiful Bordeaux blends and Super Tuscans.

As much as they have in common, cabernet sauvignon and merlot have subtle differences in taste, structure, body, acidity, and amount of tannins, which affect their aging potential and dictate the best food pairings for each. Here we'll give you a basic guide to distinguish the two varietals, so you can get to know them better and decide how each will best fit the occasion at hand.