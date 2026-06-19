If cheeseburger night is starting to feel a little predictable — or worse, boring — your toppings may be to blame. We see mustard and relish, and raise you two flavorful accouterments that you might be overlooking: creamy Brie and sweet pear. This topping duo is all it takes to create sweet-savory interplay with just a touch of funk. Juicy and cheesy, these inherently sophisticated pear-Brie burgers are elevated enough to drive to a dinner party with a glass of Riesling, or to throw together when dinnertime strikes on a busy weeknight. For plant-based eaters, this ultra-flavorful combo can also be a dimensional way to upgrade a mild veggie burger.

To do it, simply cook your burger patties as normal, on the grill or on the stovetop. If you have one, this recipe makes a great excuse for busting out a cast-iron skillet. Then, slice a fresh pear into thin rounds and remove the core. To assemble the burger, place a few pear slices on the bottom bun, spread the Brie on the underside of the top bun, and sandwich the burger patty between 'em. The still-hot patty will melt the brie into a velvety blanket, while the juicy moisture of the burger helps soften the pears tucked underneath. Here at Tasting Table, Fromager d'Affinois le fromager is our all-time favorite brand of store-bought Brie. Its complex profile and mushroom-y rind would fare well in this burger application.