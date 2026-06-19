This Topping Duo Makes Cheeseburgers Taste Like A $20 Entree
If cheeseburger night is starting to feel a little predictable — or worse, boring — your toppings may be to blame. We see mustard and relish, and raise you two flavorful accouterments that you might be overlooking: creamy Brie and sweet pear. This topping duo is all it takes to create sweet-savory interplay with just a touch of funk. Juicy and cheesy, these inherently sophisticated pear-Brie burgers are elevated enough to drive to a dinner party with a glass of Riesling, or to throw together when dinnertime strikes on a busy weeknight. For plant-based eaters, this ultra-flavorful combo can also be a dimensional way to upgrade a mild veggie burger.
To do it, simply cook your burger patties as normal, on the grill or on the stovetop. If you have one, this recipe makes a great excuse for busting out a cast-iron skillet. Then, slice a fresh pear into thin rounds and remove the core. To assemble the burger, place a few pear slices on the bottom bun, spread the Brie on the underside of the top bun, and sandwich the burger patty between 'em. The still-hot patty will melt the brie into a velvety blanket, while the juicy moisture of the burger helps soften the pears tucked underneath. Here at Tasting Table, Fromager d'Affinois le fromager is our all-time favorite brand of store-bought Brie. Its complex profile and mushroom-y rind would fare well in this burger application.
Creamy Brie and sweet pear are the key to elevated burgers without extra work
A few strips of salty, smoky bacon would also work fabulously here, cutting through the richness of the brie and counterbalancing the sweet, juicy fruit. If you're cooking your burger on the stovetop, then the bacon can be cooked in the same pan ("hooray" for fewer dishes to wash). Pro tip: If you go this route, lightly sauteeing the pear slices in a small amount of reserved bacon grease will level up the flavor majority. Add a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes and brown sugar to the pan, if you're feeling ambitious. For plant-based eaters, sauteeing those pear slices in a dollop of coconut oil imparts a touch of subtly sweet, caramelized dimensionality.
The party doesn't have to stop there, either. To lean into the funky tasting profile of the Brie, you could also smear the underside of your burger bun with a swipe of garlic aioli. This luscious moisture component lends both major umami flair on the palate and a richer, more succulent bite. Other toppings like caramelized onions and sauteed mushrooms could amp up the funkiness even further.
Alternatively, if you'd prefer to lean into the sweetness of the pears, that burger can be accentuated with other complementary toppings like a pinch of peppery arugula and a smear of blackberry jam. Bonus points for adding a runny fried egg here, heavy on the freshly-cracked black pepper (ultimate fancy hangover brunch, anyone?).