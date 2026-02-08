Sauteed Pears: The Simple Dessert You've Been Overlooking All Along

Apples seem to get so much love when it comes to desserts, with apple pies, crisps, and crumbles dominating while delicate, buttery pears are often forgotten. It is a shame with all of the wonderful types of pears out there. This simple preparation may be exactly the thing you need to bring pears into your regular culinary rotation. With a quick trip to the skillet, the already soft flesh of these fragrant fruits is transformed into the most delectable morsels, perfect to either eat on their own or use to dress up a variety of other desserts.

All you need to saute pears to perfection is the fruit, a bit of fat, a touch of your preferred sweetener, and perhaps some warm spices. The pears can be peeled or not, depending on whether you prefer a more rustic look or something a touch more elegant. The pears can be cut into thin slices or large cubes and then gently cooked alongside a nice pat of butter or neutral oil and your preferred sweetener until nice and tender. The chosen sweetener can be white sugar, brown sugar, honey, maple syrup, or whatever else you would like to complement the fruit. Once cooked through, add depth with a sprinkle of warm spice — cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, or cardamom, for example — giving it just a minute in the pan to meld. And that's all there is to it. That alone makes a wonderful dessert, but there are plenty of ways to gussy it up as well.